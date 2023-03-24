Taft High School freshman shortstop Laney Lee slides safely home around a tag attempt by Newport senior catcher Emma Schaffner during the 3A Tigers’ 25-16 softball victory March 16 over the 4A Cubs at Yaquina View Elementary School in Newport. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Newport sophomore outfielder Natalie Paranto, center, celebrates with teammates (from left) Emry Belloni, Caliya Covington and Sheala Simmons after Paranto slugged a three-run homer March 16 in the bottom third inning of a non-league softball game against Taft at Yaquina View Elementary School in Newport.
Newport junior outfielder Tori Jonson leaps to snag a fly ball for the third out of the top of the first inning March 16 during the Cubs’ season opening softball game against Taft at Yaquina View Elementary School.
If there was ever a doubt prior to the season, the Taft High School softball team proved it has the bats in its lineup to go toe-to-toe with nearly anyone in the state during a 25-16 victory March 16 over Newport at Yaquina View Elementary School in Newport.
Tigers senior catcher Nat Gates was 5-for-5 with four doubles and six RBIs, junior third baseman Miranda Hankins homered, singled twice and drove in seven runs, and freshman shortstop Laney Lee was 4-for-4 with three driven in during her second high school outing, hitting from the leadoff spot in the order. Taft collected 25 hits, 10 for extra bases, including a Jorden King two-run home run in the top of the fifth.
Senior pitcher Hailey Weaver went the distance in the circle to get the win for 3A Taft, allowing 15 earned runs on 16 hits and three walks while striking out one.
Newport sophomore outfielder Natalie Paranto hit a third inning, three-run home run over the fence in left-center field in her 3-for-5, four-RBI afternoon. Ivy Ruddiman added a triple and three driven in, Emma Schaffner doubled twice and plated three, and Sheala Simmons, Haley Wiles and Alexa Cleveland each collected two RBIs for the 4A Cubs.
Later in the week, the Tigers fell 4-3 on March 17 to the host school at the Nestucca Bobcat Bash before hanging a 21-0 loss on 2A/1A Waldport at Nestucca.
The Cubs (2-1) rebounded from the loss to post a 13-8 non-league 4A victory March 17 at Yaquina View over North Bend, then began this week with a Monday 19-7 win at Gladstone in a game called after five innings via the 10-run margin rule. They were scheduled to close this week with home games Wednesday against Santiam Christian and at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, against Marshfield.
Beginning on Monday, March 27, Newport hosts the Battle at the Beach at Yaquina View. The Cubs are slated to play at 9 a.m. against Junction City and at 3 p.m. against Phoenix before they face a rematch at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, against Phoenix and a 3 p.m. game against Tillamook.
After playing 4 p.m. home games Thursday against Neah-Kah-Nie and today (Friday) against Gladstone, the Tigers, who began the week 2-2, play two games each Monday and Tuesday, March 27 and 28, at the North Medford Spring Break Tournament. They don’t return home to Lincoln City until they play their penultimate non-3A-SD 2 game of the season Wednesday, April 5 against North Marion.
March 16
THS
344 063 5 — 25 25 1
NHS
114 026 2 — 16 16 2
Hailey Weaver and Nat Gates. Taylor Schaffner and Emma Schaffner. W — Weaver. L — T. Schaffner.
TAFT — Laney Lee 4-4, Weaver 3-5, Gates 5-5, Miranda Hankins 3-5, Ally Hall 1-5, Jorden King 3-5, Bridgett Marsh 2-5, Lexi McDougal 1-5, Angilea Deaton 1-2, Brooklynn Lovell 0-2.
NEWPORT — T. Schaffner 0-3, Tori Johnson 2-5, E. Schaffner 2-4, Ivy Ruddiman 3-5, Sheala Simmons 2-4, Natalie Paranto 3-5, Haley Wiles 1-3, Alexa Cleveland 2-3, Emry Belloni 1-4, Caliyah Covington 0-0.
• Class 2A/1A Toledo began this week 2-2 after posting a 10-0 victory over 3A Coquille on March 15 in a game limited to five innings via the 10-run margin rule, and a 17-3 non-league defeat Waldport on March 17 at Nestucca before falling the next day 6-1 to the host school at the Nestucca Bobcat Bash. The Boomers play a 4:30 p.m. home game today (Friday) against Santiam, then travel Wednesday, March 29, to face Lowell in Toledo’s only action next week.
• Prior to falling to the Boomers and Taft at Nestucca, Waldport lost 18-8 in six innings on March 15 at home to Vernonia to start the season. The Irish (0-3) looked to post their first win of the season at 4 p.m. today at home against Sheridan. Waldport then travels for a second meeting Monday, March 27, with Sheridan, then returns home Wednesday, March 29, for battles at 2 and 4 p.m. against Siuslaw and Willamina.
• After winning its season-opener, 17-2 on March 16 at Colton, Eddyville Charter suffered 15-0 and 20-2 losses last Saturday at Yoncalla. The Eagles were scheduled to play a doubleheader Wednesday, March 29, at Illinois Valley.
