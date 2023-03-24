If there was ever a doubt prior to the season, the Taft High School softball team proved it has the bats in its lineup to go toe-to-toe with nearly anyone in the state during a 25-16 victory March 16 over Newport at Yaquina View Elementary School in Newport.

Tigers senior catcher Nat Gates was 5-for-5 with four doubles and six RBIs, junior third baseman Miranda Hankins homered, singled twice and drove in seven runs, and freshman shortstop Laney Lee was 4-for-4 with three driven in during her second high school outing, hitting from the leadoff spot in the order. Taft collected 25 hits, 10 for extra bases, including a Jorden King two-run home run in the top of the fifth.

