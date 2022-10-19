SALEM — The Taft High School girls soccer team probably wouldn’t mind if the 3A/2A/1A-SD 2 conference the Tigers played in was composed entirely of the squad from Salem Academy.
On Saturday, Taft reached the two-goal plateau for the first time in five matches and for just the fourth time this season in posting the 2-0 league shutout defeat of the Crusaders. Sophomore Sienna Lillebo and junior Aliviah Mode tallied goals for the Tigers.
Taft, which won for the second time this season, improved to 2-10-1 in league matches and overall, with both wins coming over Salem Academy (2-9-2, 2-9-2). Lillebo scored the lone goal in Taft’s 1-0 victory Oct. 6 at home over the Crusaders.
The Tigers look to end the regular campaign on a high note today (Wednesday), when they play their regular season finale in a league match at 6 p.m. against Gervais/Kennedy at Voris Field.
ELSEWHERE:
Philomath girls 6, Newport 0
At Philomath, the second-ranked Cubs lost their second straight match Thursday in a one-sided 4A-3 Oregon West Conference after going undefeated through their first nine outings this season.
The No. 8 Warriors fell 1-0 on Sept. 27 at Newport, their first loss to the Cubs in program history, and they led just 1-0 after 40 minutes before netting five more goals during the second half. Junior Kamilla Grimmer tallied a hat trick for Philomath. Ana Candanoza and Isabel Morales also scored for the Warriors, who began this week on a five-match winning streak following back-to-back 1-0 losses late last month to Newport and North Marion.
The Cubs (4-2-1, 8-2-1) played Tuesday at Stayton and close a five-match road swing Thursday, Oct. 20, at Stayton before closing the regular season at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Newport’s Morrow Field against Cascade.
Philomath boys 4, Newport 0
Mateo Candanoza’s three-goal afternoon Thursday led the No. 2 Warriors past ninth-ranked Newport in a 4A-3 Oregon West Conference match at Morrow Field in Newport.
The Cubs (1-3-3, 3-4-3), looking for their first win since a 6-0 victory Sept. 29 at home over Sweet Home, traveled Tuesday to face the same Huskies before playing host at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, to top-ranked Stayton in Newport’s final regular season home match.
Delphian/Willamina boys 4, Taft 1;
Blanchet Catholic 1, Taft 0
At Lincoln City, after the Dragons notched the Wednesday win over Taft, Blanchet Catholic blanked the Tigers on Friday in a pair of 3A/2A/1A-SD 2 matches at Voris Field.
Taft, which slid to 3-3-0 in league, 4-7-1 overall, close the regular campaign at 4:15 p.m. today (Wednesday) with a league battle against Gervais.
