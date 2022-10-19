SALEM — The Taft High School girls soccer team probably wouldn’t mind if the 3A/2A/1A-SD 2 conference the Tigers played in was composed entirely of the squad from Salem Academy.

On Saturday, Taft reached the two-goal plateau for the first time in five matches and for just the fourth time this season in posting the 2-0 league shutout defeat of the Crusaders. Sophomore Sienna Lillebo and junior Aliviah Mode tallied goals for the Tigers.

