Newport High School senior forward/midfielder Marlon Acevedo navigates his way past Stayton junior Angel Garcia during the top-ranked Eagles’ 4-1 boys soccer victory Thursday over the Cubs in a 4A-3 Oregon West Conference match at Morrow Field in Newport.
Taft junior Aliviah Mode dribbles up the pitch last Wednesday evening, when the Tigers closed the season with a 2-0 shutout of Gervais/Kennedy in a 3A/2A/1A-SD 2 girls soccer match at Voris Field in Lincoln City. Mode tallied both Taft goals as the Tigers closed the season with consecutive wins and a 3-10-1 mark in league matches and overall.
Enrique Islas, Taft junior midfielder, begins a rush toward the Gervais end last Wednesday at Voris Field during the Tigers’ 3-0 shutout win in the 3A/2A/1A-SD 2 regular season finale for both schools.
Ivan Hernandez, Newport junior midfielder/forward, battles for possession with Stayton freshman Johnny Garcia on Thursday during a 4A-3 Oregon West Conference boys soccer match at Morrow Field in Newport.
Taft senior Yaritza Camarena and Gervais/Kennedy junior Anya Andres collide while going after the soccer ball Thursday during the Tigers’ 2-0 shutout victory in a 3A/2A/1A-SD 2 girls soccer match at Voris Field.
LINCOLN CITY — Though the Taft High School boys soccer team showed a bit of its personality last Wednesday in its 3-0 defeat of Gervais in a 3A/2A/1A-SD 2 match at Voris Field, the Tigers didn’t get much of a chance to savor the win in their final regular season home match.
That’s because shortly afterward, the Tigers learned they’d face the same Cougars two days later in the first round of the league playoffs on the same turf. Not fazed, Taft posted its second victory over Gervais in three days, a 2-1 win that sent the Tigers one victory away from reaching the 3A/2A/1A state playoffs.
Senior forward/midfielder Mario Cortes starred in both matches for the Tigers, who played a Monday evening league playoff match at Blanchet Catholic in Salem for a berth in the 20-team state playoffs, where first-round matches are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, at the home of higher seeds.
Cortes scored twice and assisted on Nano Sanchez’s tally in the regular season match against the Cougars. Gervais couldn’t solve Tigers sophomore goalkeeper JJ McCormick, who stopped one second-half carom just shy of crossing the goal line.
Cortes and Ezra James found the back of the net for Taft in Friday’s defeat of the Cougars, who closed the campaign 9-5.
Taft brought a 6-7-1 overall mark to its playoff match Monday at Salem.
ELSEWHERE:
Stayton boys 4, Newport 1
The top-ranked Eagles scored twice in the opening four minutes Thursday evening at Morrow Field, and sent the Cubs away with a loss in their final 4A-3 Oregon West Conference regular season home match.
Junior midfielder Diego Gomez scored in the first minute of action, and two minutes later, junior forward Jesse Wright made it 2-0 Stayton.
Newport rallied with a goal from sophomore forward/midfielder Chava Magana in the 10th minute and had a chance to draw even in the 18th on a penalty kick opportunity. But Stayton keeper Roman Gould turned aside Cubs senior Marlon Acevedo’s attempt, and the Eagles received second-half tallies from Owen Samuell and Angel Garcia, the later on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute.
The win moved the Eagles to 6-0-2 in conference, 10-0-2 overall and earned them a measure of revenge following the 1-1 draw the Cubs posted Oct. 4 at Stayton.
Newport, which slipped to 2-4-3, 5-4-4, concluded the regular campaign Tuesday at 10th-ranked Cascade. The Cubs should learn their postseason fate shortly following their regular season finale.
Taft girls 2, Gervais/Kennedy 0
At Lincoln City, the Tigers closed out the campaign on a winning streak after scoring the shutout victory last Wednesday in a 3A/2A/1A-SD 2 match at Voris Field.
Junior Aliviah Mode scored in each half for Taft, which finished with back-to-back 2-0 victories to end the season at 3-10-1 in district and overall. The Tigers won three of their final five matches down the home stretch.
Newport girls 8, Stayton 0
At Stayton, the sixth-ranked Cubs notched their second straight 8-0 victory Thursday with the 4A-3 Oregon West Conference shutout.
Newport, which improved to 6-2-1, 10-2-1, finished the regular season Monday evening with a home game at Morrow Field against Cascade, which entered 4-5-0 in league, 5-7-0 overall. Newport beat Cascade 6-3 on Oct. 6 in Turner.
