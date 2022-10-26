LINCOLN CITY — Though the Taft High School boys soccer team showed a bit of its personality last Wednesday in its 3-0 defeat of Gervais in a 3A/2A/1A-SD 2 match at Voris Field, the Tigers didn’t get much of a chance to savor the win in their final regular season home match.

That’s because shortly afterward, the Tigers learned they’d face the same Cougars two days later in the first round of the league playoffs on the same turf. Not fazed, Taft posted its second victory over Gervais in three days, a 2-1 win that sent the Tigers one victory away from reaching the 3A/2A/1A state playoffs.

