Sophomore wing/forward JJ McCormick, from Taft, drives the lane past Amity senior post Reagan Clark last Friday night during the Warriors’ 55-33 victory in a 3A-3 PacWest Conference boys basketball game in Lincoln City.
Toledo High School senior guard Garrett Hinds blows past Illinois Valley defender Connor Talty on Feb. 2 during a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference boys basketball game in Toledo. The Cougars sent the Boomers to their fourth straight loss in a 59-27 defeat.
Taft Tigers junior forward/post Steven Stahl muscles his way past Amity defender Reagan Clark on Feb. 3 during the Warriors’ 55-33 victory in a 3A-3 PacWest Conference boys basketball game in Lincoln City.
Toledo senior Rayden Taylor, center, dives to the hardwood during a loose-ball scramble Feb. 2 in the first half of a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference boys basketball game against Illinois Valley in Toledo.
Toledo Boomers sophomore guard Jack Hineline steps in front of a pass intended for Illinois Valley senior Tabor Braaten on Feb. 2 during the Cougars’ 59-27 victory in a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference boys basketball game in Toledo.
Taft sophomore guard Kai Bayer looks for a passing lane last Friday night during a 3A-3 PacWest Conference boys basketball game in Lincoln City.
Taft High School was hardly alone in its struggles as the county’s six boys basketball programs went winless in 11 games late last week into early this week.
On Friday night, an athletic Amity squad bullied its way to a 55-33 victory over Taft in a 3A-3 PacWest Conference game in Lincoln City. On Tuesday, the Tigers dropped a 70-39 non-league contest at Warrenton.
Against the Warriors, Taft stumbled out of the gate and surrendered the first 10 points of the game before junior guard Armando Fajardo dropped in a 3-pointer with 2:16 to play in the opening quarter.
Amity all but sealed things up in the second quarter, extending an 8-point advantage to a 29-12 lead by scoring eight straight points in a span of a minute, 33 seconds and taking a 31-16 lead into halftime.
Following their Tuesday night loss at Warrenton, the Tigers’ fourth in their last five games, Taft stood at 2-8 in PacWest Conference games, 6-16 overall.
After hosting a league game Thursday night against Jefferson, Taft wraps up regular season play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at home with a PacWest Conference battle against Scio.
ELSEWHERE:
Cubs drop two league games
North Marion scored a 72-57 home win last Thursday night over Newport before the Cubs battled at top-ranked Philomath on Monday and lost 65-26, sending Newport to its fourth straight 4A-3 Oregon West Conference loss.
On Monday night against the No. 1 4A team in the state, the Cubs scored 10 straight to take a 10-5 lead after five minutes of play. But the Warriors rattled off the next 29 points unanswered as the visitors went 11 minutes without scoring. Ty May scored 15 points to lead Philomath, while freshman guard Aaidyn Bokuro’s 11 points paced Newport.
The Cubs, who after Monday were 1-5 in conference games, 7-12 overall, played a Thursday league home game against Sweet Home, then play a non-league home contest at 7 p.m. tonight (Friday) against Marshfield, which lost six straight entering its Tuesday night home game against Cottage Grove.
Eagles grounded twice
Unable to continue the momentum built from a 1A-3 Mountain West League win at the end of January at Mapleton, the Eagles dropped a pair of games, falling 80-41 last Thursday at home in league action to Mapleton before losing a 64-26 non-league decision Monday at St. Paul.
Eddyville senior guard Anthony Guenther led the way in the loss to Alsea, coming off the bench to score a team-high 15 points, while freshman guard Ashton Fawver and senior guard Drake Dougherty scored seven apiece. Senior wing Colton Hibbs scored 24 and senior guard Dawson Clendenin added 21 for the Wolverines.
Dougherty scored eight and Fawver added seven in Monday’s loss at St. Paul, which received a game-high 17 points from Warren Rose.
Eddyville took a 3-9, 3-15 record into its Wednesday night home finale, a battle against league-leading Mohawk, before the Eagles closed the regular season Thursday at league-foe McKenzie.
Boomers lose two
Toledo’s losing streak extended to five games after the Boomers fell 59-27 at home last Thursday to Illinois Valley, then lost 73-28 Monday night at No. 10 Central Linn in 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference play.
The Boomers looked to end the regular campaign on a high note Thursday night in their game at league-rival Waldport.
Mapleton 43, Siletz Valley 36
At Mapleton, the Warriors dropped their third straight Tuesday night in a 1A-3 Mountain West League road game.
On Thursday, Siletz Valley took a 5-8, 5-12 mark into its regular season finale, a league home game against Crow.
Irish fall twice
After falling in a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference game last Friday night, 51-18 at Lowell, the Irish lost their 12th straight in a 51-28 league loss Tuesday night at Bandon.
Waldport (2-12, 2-17) closed the regular season Thursday at home against Toledo.
