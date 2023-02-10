Taft High School was hardly alone in its struggles as the county’s six boys basketball programs went winless in 11 games late last week into early this week.

On Friday night, an athletic Amity squad bullied its way to a 55-33 victory over Taft in a 3A-3 PacWest Conference game in Lincoln City. On Tuesday, the Tigers dropped a 70-39 non-league contest at Warrenton.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.