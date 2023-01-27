NHS teddy bear toss Feb. 9

Want to cheer on the Newport High School girls basketball team and help spread some joy to those in need at the same time? Do both during halftime of the Cubs girls scheduled 7 p.m. Feb. 9 game against the Sweet Home at Spangler Court, when the school’s Rotary Interact Club hosts a teddy bear toss to benefit Newport’s Samaritan House.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.