Want to cheer on the Newport High School girls basketball team and help spread some joy to those in need at the same time? Do both during halftime of the Cubs girls scheduled 7 p.m. Feb. 9 game against the Sweet Home at Spangler Court, when the school’s Rotary Interact Club hosts a teddy bear toss to benefit Newport’s Samaritan House.
Those attending the game, which follows the 5:30 p.m. tipoff between the Newport boys and the Huskies, are asked to bring a clean and in good condition teddy bear (or any stuffed animal). At halftime, attendees will be signaled to throw their stuffed animals onto the court, where they’ll be collected and donated to Samaritan House, which serves families with dependent children experiencing homelessness.
“By donating stuffed animals, we, as the NHS community, can help bring joy to others by our donations,” reads a news release sent to News-Times staff by Newport High School student Caitlyn Kaliher.
NHS softball hosts pancake breakfast
The Newport High School softball program hosts a Super Bowl Sunday Pancake Breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Feb. 12 at the Newport Elks Lodge, 45 SE Moore Drive.
For a $10 donation to the program, attendees of the breakfast receive pancakes, sausage, coffee and orange juice. Tickets for the event will be available at the door and via any Newport softball player.
Taphouse hosts ECS 5/50 night
Join the Eddyville Charter School spring season sports programs Thursday, Feb. 16, for Spring Sports 50/50 Night at The Taphouse at Nye Creek, 515 NW Coast Street in Newport.
From 4 to 9 p.m. that evening, 50 percent of all food sales at The Taphouse will go toward supporting ECS spring sports. Invite friends, gather with family, enjoy a meal out, and support Eagles spring sports.
