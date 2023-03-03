PORTLAND — Newport High School senior Kaiden Sloane finished fourth at 285 pounds last Friday, Feb. 24, to pace the three-grappler Cub contingent that competed at the 2023 OSAA 4A Boys Wrestling State Championships, which due to the previous day’s inclement weather was condensed into a single-day event at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Sloane began his day with a second-period pin of Mazama senior Brendan Solus in the first round, and a pin in the first period of Crook County sophomore Mauricio Ambritz in the quarterfinal round.

