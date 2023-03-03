PORTLAND — Newport High School senior Kaiden Sloane finished fourth at 285 pounds last Friday, Feb. 24, to pace the three-grappler Cub contingent that competed at the 2023 OSAA 4A Boys Wrestling State Championships, which due to the previous day’s inclement weather was condensed into a single-day event at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Sloane began his day with a second-period pin of Mazama senior Brendan Solus in the first round, and a pin in the first period of Crook County sophomore Mauricio Ambritz in the quarterfinal round.
After eventual state champion Matthew Evans of Astoria pinned Sloane in the semifinals, the Newport senior pinned Brayden Fink from Scappoose in the consolation semis, then fell via second-period pin in the third-place match to top-seed Armando Gallindo of Mazama.
Newport senior Jon Wiese, wrestling at 182 pounds, won his first round match by pin before falling in the quarterfinals to Wyatt Livingston of La Grande. Wiese then posted a consolation bracket major decision over Gage Ayers of Hidden Valley before getting bounced from the tournament prior to the placing round when he was pinned in the second round of a consolation bracket match against Henry Davis of Astoria, who placed fifth.
At 152 pounds, Newport sophomore Christopher Jacobson lost in the first round to No. 2 seed Jonathan Calvert of Marshfield, but lost his second consolation match after earning a pin in 2:28 of Connor Galusha from Molalla.
La Grande successfully defended its 4A title by collecting three individual championships and 299 points. Sweet Home was second in the team standings with 253.5, Crook County took third with 230, and Scappoose was fourth with 230. Newport finished in 16th place of 26 schools competing with 30 points.
No Newport wrestler advanced to the 4A/3A/2A/1A Girls Wrestling Championships.
2023 OSAA 4A BOYS STATE WRESTING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Feb. 24 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland
Team scores: La Grande 299, Sweet Home 253.5, Crook County 230, Scappoose 157, Tillamook 119.5, Cascade 111, Mazama 88, Henley 81, Philomath 67, Astoria 50, St. Helens 49, Estacada 40, North Bend 38, Pendleton 37, Marshfield 32, Newport 30, Madras 28, Stayton 27.5, Junction City 25, Baker/Powder Valley 23, Ontario 23, Molalla 11, Cottage Grove 9, Hidden Valley 8, Klamath Union 5, Phoenix.
Newport wrestlers
152 pounds
First round — Jonathan Calvert, Marshfield, dec. Christopher Jacobson, Newport, 9-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.