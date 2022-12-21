Siletz Valley junior forward/post Jacob Vasquez tries to work around Eddyville Charter senior Drake Dougherty last Wednesday night during the Warriors’ 42-29 victory in 1A-3 Mountain West League boys basketball play in Eddyville. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Rayden Taylor, Toledo High School senior forward, right, battles for position in the paint with Lost River senior forward Cole Johnson during a non-league boys basketball game Friday night at the Boomer Bash tournament in Toledo. The Raiders won, 51-16.
Siletz Valley junior Miles Case gets on the floor to secure the basketball last Wednesday night during a 1A-3 Mountain West League boys game in Eddyville.
EDDYVILLE — Senior guard/wing Zach Tucker and junior post Jacob Vasquez provided the Siletz Valley boys basketball team with a one-two punch a shorthanded Eddyville Charter squad couldn’t handle in the Lincoln County rivals’ first 1A-3 Mountain West League meeting of the season.
Tucker dropped in a quartet of 3-point buckets on his way to a game-high 17 points last Wednesday night, and Vasquez added nine of his 14 points in the decisive third quarter of the Warriors’ 42-29 on the Eagles’ home court.
The Warriors clamped down on a limited Eddyville lineup due to illness, and with intensity on the defensive end, held Eddyville scoreless until Eagles senior guard Drake Dougherty’s successful drive with 1:38 to play in the first quarter. And though the Eagles used a 10-0 burst to pull within 15-13 with just under two minutes to play until halftime, Tucker responded with a trey and senior forward Roy Knott added a put-back 28 seconds before the halftime buzzer sounded to give Siletz a 20-14 lead at the break.
The Warriors began the second half on a 10-2 run, and outscored Eddyville 15-4 during the course of the third quarter as Siletz Valley’s lead ballooned to 17 by the end of the period.
Knott, who finished with six points, put the exclamation point on the Warrior win with four minutes to play, throwing down a thunderous, one-handed dunk over two Eagles. Though Knott’s post-dunk celebration drew a technical foul from head referee Quincy Johnson, that failed to damper Siletz Valley’s spirit in the game’s waning moments.
Dougherty scored a team-leading 12 points, and Eddyville freshman Darian Schultz showed flashes of brilliance during his nine-point performance.
On Friday night in Siletz, the Warriors fell 56-17 in a league game to Mohawk.
Siletz Valley, 2-2 in league games, 2-3 overall at the start of the week, is scheduled tonight (Wednesday) to play a league game at Alsea.
Eddyville, 0-3, 0-4 following the loss to Siletz, hosted Yoncalla on Monday in a non-league game.
ELSEWHERE:
Boomers shutout at Bash
At Toledo, the 2A Boomers played the role of gracious hosts at their own Boomer Bash tournament, falling 51-16 on Friday night to 1A Lost River, then dropping a 51-26 decision Saturday to Coquille.
On Friday night against the Raiders (8-0), the Boomers got behind 13-4 at the end of the first quarter, and Lost River increased its lead to 17 points at the half. Toledo was led by senior guard Garrett Hinds’ six points.
Toledo’s defeat at the hands of Coquille on Saturday left the Boomers winless in five games this season. They began 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference play Tuesday with a home game against Reedsport. Toledo is scheduled Thursday to travel to Oakland, which began this week 5-1 and ranked seventh in the 2A coaches poll.
Cubs drop two on the road
Newport fell 66-61 on Friday night in a non-league 4A game at Tillamook, then lost a 77-47 decision Saturday to Westside Christian, the top-ranked program in 3A, as Newport fell for the fourth time in its last five games.
The Cubs (3-5) don’t return to action until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, when they host Corbett in their first game of the three-day Newport Coast Classic at Spangler Court.
Taft wins, loses
The 3A-3 PacWest Conference Tigers posted a 63-52 non-league home win last Wednesday over Nestucca before falling 62-24 the following evening in another nonconference contest at Harrisburg.
Taft (2-4) was scheduled for a busy week of non-league games, including a Tuesday night battle at La Pine, a Wednesday game at Culver and a Thursday contest at Santiam.
Siuslaw 55, Waldport 21
At Florence, the 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference Irish slipped to 0-5 with a Saturday night loss at Siuslaw of the 3A-4 Mountain Valley Conference.
After Waldport was slated Monday to begin conference play with a game at Oakridge, the Irish were scheduled for a 6 p.m. Thursday league home game against East Linn Christian Academy, ranked No. 1 in last week’s 2A coaches poll.
