EDDYVILLE — Senior guard/wing Zach Tucker and junior post Jacob Vasquez provided the Siletz Valley boys basketball team with a one-two punch a shorthanded Eddyville Charter squad couldn’t handle in the Lincoln County rivals’ first 1A-3 Mountain West League meeting of the season.

Tucker dropped in a quartet of 3-point buckets on his way to a game-high 17 points last Wednesday night, and Vasquez added nine of his 14 points in the decisive third quarter of the Warriors’ 42-29 on the Eagles’ home court.

