Now’s the time to enter the annual Newport Resolution Run & Polar Bear Challenge.
This year’s event boasts a trio of distances for entrants to choose from — a half marathon (13.1 miles), a 10k and a 5k race — slated to start Saturday, Jan. 7, near the end of South Jetty Road.
According to race host Ardor Adventures, the 5 and 10k events take place on flat and fast paved roads, while half marathoners will be challenged by a course that mixes paved road, mixed and single-track trails and dirt road. Racers cross the finish at the Pacific Ocean shoreline, where participants have the option to dive into the ocean waters for a “polar plunge.”
Entrants receive race entry, a finisher’s medal, post-race food and beer (for those of age), race photos, chip timing, live results, a race-day results receipt and a digital certificate. Participants will also have access to a warming tent with propane heaters stationed at the finish line for racers to change into dry clothing after taking the plunge.
Registration fees through Friday, Jan. 6, are as follows: $55 for the half marathon, $45 for the 10K and $40 for the 5K. Registration fees on the day of the race increase by $5 for each race.
Prizes will be awarded to the top-three pacers, female and male, in each race, and top master (ages 40 and over), female and male, in each race. The top-three finishers in each race are awarded a ribbon at the post-race awards ceremony at Rogue Ales & Spirits, which awaits runners with warm food and cold beer. Find Rogue at Rogue Spirits & Ales, 2122 SE Marine Science Drive.
Early race packet pickup is held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, in the “Board Room” at Rogue Ales & Spirits. Race day packet pickup opens at 7:30 a.m. near the starting line. Those who preregistered should receive an email Dec. 30 detailing the exact location of race day packet pickup.
Races are set to begin promptly at 9 and 10 a.m. Event organizers want participants to give themselves enough time prior to races to pick up a packet and get set to run.
