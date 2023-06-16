Newport High School senior catcher Emma Schaffner, left, and Taylor Schaffner, were recently honored when the 4A-3 Oregon West Conference announced its all-league teams and postseason awards. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Ivy Ruddiman, Newport High School sophomore designated hitter/outfielder photographed during a home game this spring at Yaquina View Elementary in Newport, received honorable mention when league coaches recently voted on all-conference selections and postseason honors.
Two Newport High School infielders, two outfielders and a utility player were recently named to the All-4A-3 Oregon West Conference softball second team, and three Cubs earned honorable mention when the conference announced league honors and all-conference selections as voted on by OWC coaches.
Senior infielders Haley Wiles and Alexa Cleveland were second-team all-league selections, and classmate Taylor Schaffner, Newport’s No. 1 pitcher, made the second team as a utility player. In league games this spring, where the Cubs went 8-7, Wiles hit .394 with two home runs. Cleveland hit .395 with a homer, and 12 driven in, and Schaffner batted .396 with 10 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and a home run in conference contests.
