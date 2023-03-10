GBB-all-MWL_March 10

Eddyville Charter senior guard Rylee Russell, who averaged 16.9 points per game this winter, is the 1A-3 Mountain West League’s Defensive Player of the Year and a member of the all-league first team. (Photo by Michael Heinbach)

Senior guards Rylee Russell and Hailey Mekemson led a quartet of Eddyville Charter Eagles who received all-1A-3 Mountain West League accolades as voted on by the league coaches and announced Feb. 18, after Eddyville scored a convincing 65-42 victory over Crow in the league tournament championship game at Junction City High School.

Though Russell was unable to defend her conference Player of the Year title — that honor went to Crow junior Naroa Obregon Riguera — Russell received the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award, and was named to the all-league first team. During a senior campaign limited to 18 games after she suffered an ankle injury Jan. 12 in a game at Crow, Russell led the Eagles in scoring by averaging a cool 16.9 points per game.

