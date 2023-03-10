Eddyville Charter senior guard Rylee Russell, who averaged 16.9 points per game this winter, is the 1A-3 Mountain West League’s Defensive Player of the Year and a member of the all-league first team. (Photo by Michael Heinbach)
Senior guards Rylee Russell and Hailey Mekemson led a quartet of Eddyville Charter Eagles who received all-1A-3 Mountain West League accolades as voted on by the league coaches and announced Feb. 18, after Eddyville scored a convincing 65-42 victory over Crow in the league tournament championship game at Junction City High School.
Though Russell was unable to defend her conference Player of the Year title — that honor went to Crow junior Naroa Obregon Riguera — Russell received the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award, and was named to the all-league first team. During a senior campaign limited to 18 games after she suffered an ankle injury Jan. 12 in a game at Crow, Russell led the Eagles in scoring by averaging a cool 16.9 points per game.
Russell’s 30-point effort Jan. 14 in a 64-59 first-round state playoff victory over Umpqua Valley Christian helped Eddyville reach the state playoffs’ round of 16, and was a fitting way for her to bid adieu to Boyd Eagleson Gym in Eddyville.
While Russell was sidelined, Mekemson took over as the Eagles’ top scoring threat, putting up back-to-back, 17-point outings in the first two games Russell missed. On the season, Mekemson averaged 9.7 points per game.
Eddyville Charter junior guard Terra Thomson was an all-league second-team selection, and junior forward Kendall Choat received third-team all-conference accolades. Both Thomson and Choat averaged 3.4 points a game.
The Eagles, who finished 15-9 and one win shy of reaching the eight-school 1A state tournament for the second time in as many seasons, were honored the Mountain West League’s Sportsmanship Award.
Siletz Valley (0-16) was represented on the all-league list by sophomore Maddie Goodell and freshman Safiya Reed, both of whom received honorable mention selections.
Along with Russell, Mekemson and Obregon Riguera, first-team selections included Triangle Lake senior Kiele Riggs, Crow senior Lilly Davis and Mohawk senior Kallee Eck.
1A-3 MOUNTAIN WEST LEAGUE
GIRLS BASKETBALL HONORS
Player of the Year: Naroa Obregon Riguera, Jr., Crow.
Defensive Player of the Year: Rylee Russell, Sr., Eddyville Charter.
