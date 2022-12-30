Earlier this week, I got the chance to catch up over dinner in Lincoln City with a couple I became good friends with during the years I worked my previous newspaper gig outside of Olympia, Washington.
The husband remains a high-ranking local government official in the county where I worked and covered county government for the weekly paper. And not only do his political ideology and religious views sit on the opposite end of spectrum from my own, his beloved football teams on both the college and professional level are bitter rivals of my own favorites. The latter, of course, generally spells doom in hopes of building a friendship between sports junkies like ourselves.
On the surface, the two of us appear to be the least likely of candidates to form a strong bond of friendship that began 6 ½ years ago, when he introduced himself to me at a downtown, outdoor event as a candidate running for local office that November. Heck, even our physical differences are so great the awkward hug we shared as a greeting this week would get a lot of laughs if it showed up on TikTok.
My friend loves his Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State Nittany Lions, I’m a lifelong, diehard Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes fan, and despite all our differences, we became and still remain good friends.
So how is it possible for us to so easily look past what divides us? The answer is one I learned with the help of my family.
It started in the middle 1990s, when my sister, 3 ½ years my junior, attended the hated University of Michigan, the most bitter of Ohio State’s rivals. Then, of course, she went on to marry a Michigan man, and have two boys who wear nothing but Michigan hoodies, jerseys, shorts, maize-and-blue Nikes, and hats. Sigh.
In the years before my nephews arrived, everything about the University of Michigan made my blood boil, my stomach turn and my teeth clench. Nowadays, my tolerance for Michigan is greater than it’s ever been. And the reason is simply in the joy it brings my family members when their Wolverines do well.
I guess while no one was looking, myself included, somewhere along the line I figured out one of the most valuable life lessons sports have taught me. I learned that no allegiance to an athletic team, professional or school-based, is worth sacrificing relationships with friends and family.
Yes, it took me well into my 30s, and possibly into my early 40s to fully grasp that life lesson. I guess I’ve always been a late bloomer, but that doesn’t mean our readers have to be.
So, go ahead and cheer for your beloved teams with the same force and energy as always, but remember, there are far more important things in life, such as friends or family, than one’s allegiance to an athletic team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.