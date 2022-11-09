Local prep football fans had much to be proud of this fall, as four-of-six Lincoln County programs advanced to state playoff brackets. Unfortunately for those very same fans, the 2A teams from Toledo and Taft High Schools, and the Siletz Valley and Eddyville Charter programs in the 1A, 6-player ranks, all saw their seasons end last weekend with postseason road defeats.
In first-round games Friday night in the 16-school 2A bracket, No. 14-seed Toledo fell 50-0 at No. 3-seed Colton, and No. 6 Gold Beach edged Taft 12-6. In the eight-team 1A, 6-player tournament’s first round Saturday, top-seed Powers beat Eddyville 59-6 and Siletz fell 60-12 at Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler.
Despite last weekend’s four losses, Lincoln County prep football teams still managed to combine to win more games than they lost and finished with 28 wins compared to 27 defeats.
Here’s a look at last weekend’s action:
2A first round: Gold Beach 12, Taft 6
At Gold Beach, the one-loss Panthers took a two-score lead into halftime, and held the Tigers scoreless until late in regulation.
Gold Beach, which improved to 9-1, advanced to a Saturday, Nov. 12, quarterfinal at Colton.
The Tigers, who closed with back-to-back road losses following a four-game winning streak, finished 7-3.
2A first round: Colton 50, Toledo 0
At Colton, the Tri-River Conference Vikings proved too much for the Boomers in the Friday night playoff contest.
Colton (9-1) advanced to host Gold Beach in the quarterfinals.
After starting the campaign 2-2 under new head coach Bruce Marthaller, the Boomers finished 5-4.
1A, 6-player quarterfinal: Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 60, Siletz Valley 12
At Fossil, the Warriors’ first trip to the state playoffs since 2008 ended Saturday in the quarterfinal round.
Siletz Valley, which won four of their last six, finished 7-3.
1A, 6-player quarterfinal: Powers 59, Eddyville Charter 6
At Powers, sophomore quarterback Rene Sears threw for 151 yards and three touchdowns and the Eagles hurt their chances in a Saturday 1A, 6-player quarterfinal by turning the ball over to the playoffs’ top seed seven times.
While the Cruisers defense limited Eddyville to 134 yards total offense and just five first downs on the afternoon, Powers senior running back Alex Mahmoud ran eight times for 77 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 48 yards and a score.
Mahmoud and Lane Jones each returned interceptions for touchdowns for the Cruisers, who moved to 9-0 after taking a 53-0 lead Saturday into halftime.
Brayden Mekemson had a 19-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the Eagles. Dustin Prindel added seven carriers for 46 yards for Eddyville, which finished 5-4 and entered on a four-game winning streak.
