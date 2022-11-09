Local prep football fans had much to be proud of this fall, as four-of-six Lincoln County programs advanced to state playoff brackets. Unfortunately for those very same fans, the 2A teams from Toledo and Taft High Schools, and the Siletz Valley and Eddyville Charter programs in the 1A, 6-player ranks, all saw their seasons end last weekend with postseason road defeats.

In first-round games Friday night in the 16-school 2A bracket, No. 14-seed Toledo fell 50-0 at No. 3-seed Colton, and No. 6 Gold Beach edged Taft 12-6. In the eight-team 1A, 6-player tournament’s first round Saturday, top-seed Powers beat Eddyville 59-6 and Siletz fell 60-12 at Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler.

