Team “Rack Em’, Break Em’, Shoot Em’ Down,” from left, Paul Polendey, Joy Cordova, Teresa Welsh and Wayne Couto, placed second in the Bronze Bracket last month at the 2023 Western BCA 8-Ball Championship Tournament, held at Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City. (Photo courtesy of Teresa Welsh)
High school sailors compete April 23 in the eighth Oregon Cup high school sailboat regatta, hosted by the sailing team from Newport High School in the waters of Newport’s Yaquina Bay. (Photo courtesy of Greg Krutzikowsky)
The Newport Chapter of Surfrider Foundation hosts the 13th Otter Rock and Roll, a family-friendly event featuring youth surfing contests and a beach cleanup, which begins at 9 a.m. on International Surfing Day, June 24, at Otter Crest State Park.
The cost for youth surfing contestants is $25 for preregistration and $35 for late registration. Preregistration is available now by visiting https://tinyurl.com/4e5tmuvy. The day features a series of beach cleanup challenges, surfing contests in beginners’ and age-specific categories, a “first-board” drawing for youths without their own surfboards, a pizza lunch and a contestant prize drawing.
Twelve slots at Otter Rock and Roll are reserved for first-time youth surfers in the beginners’ category, where athletes will be provided a board, wetsuit and one-on-one coaching. To learn more about the event go to https://newport.surfrider.org/about-otter-rock-and-roll or search for it on Facebook.
Volunteers — the more the merrier — are always appreciated to help the Surfrider Foundation stage the event. Go to https://volunteersignup.org/CTTPL to register to volunteer at Otter Rock and Roll.
Medals will be awarded for the top-three placers in all divisions, and a raffle drawing will close the day’s festivities. Proceeds benefit the Newport Surfriders. The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit actively engaged in the preservation of oceans, waves and beaches.
NST opens LC season at Albany
ALBANY — The Newport Swim Team youth club opened its 2023 long-course racing season May 6-8 as 12 NST athletes took to the water at the AAA Long-Course Invitational at the Albany Community Pool.
The Newport girls finished fifth overall, and the NST boys placed sixth of 16 programs in team standings. On the weekend NST swimmers combined to earn 24 first-place ribbons, 13 second-place showings a total of 54 top-five placings and 49 personal-best times in 73 total races.
Also, Ilona Weisz set a program record in the ages 13-14 girls 200-meter freestyle, and Jahan Eibner set a boys team record in the ages 13-14 200 breaststroke. They, along with teammates Zoey Chappell, Ivan Weisz, Jay Eibner, Skyla Chen, and Layla Bretz, combined to establish a total of 18 qualifying marks for the July long-course state championships. Additional NST swimmers who competed at Albany included Claire and Ben Hurty, Pia Lihou, Gigi Howard and Hana Parker.
In their next competition, 16 NST swimmers are scheduled May 19-21 to compete at the Corvallis Aquatic Team Long-Course Open at the Osborn Aquatic Center.
Locals take second at 8-ball tourney
LINCOLN CITY — Team “Rack Em’ Break Em’ Shoot Em’ Down,” composed of players from multiple South Lincoln County Pool League teams, placed second of 29 teams in the Bronze Bracket last month at the 2023 Western BCA 8-Ball Championship Tournament, held at Chinook Winds Casino.
Teammates included team captain Paul Polendey from Mugley’s Maniacs, Joy Cordova from Moose Hunnys, Teresa Welsh from 2 Broken Bartenders, and Wayne Couto from Mooseketeers. They were awarded a $1,500 cash prize and a BCA plaque for their runner-up finish.
NHS sailing hosts Oregon Cup
About 50 high school sailors from throughout Oregon participated April 23 in the eighth Oregon Cup sailing regatta, hosted by the team from Newport High School.
A total of 18 races were held in near perfect conditions, yielding as many as 11 two-person Club 420 dinghies competing on the water at once
For the Newport contingent, Everett Johnson, Finn Collson, and Sophia Lihou were vessel skippers, and Ana Kaldy, Sonora Van Diest, Sequoia Newberg, Claire Hurty, Caroline Gardner, and Jackson Recinos alternated as crew. The Newport sailing team is run by many volunteer members of Yaquina Bay Yacht Club. The Oregon Cup marked the end of Newport’s high school sailing season.
