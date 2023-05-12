The Newport Chapter of Surfrider Foundation hosts the 13th Otter Rock and Roll, a family-friendly event featuring youth surfing contests and a beach cleanup, which begins at 9 a.m. on International Surfing Day, June 24, at Otter Crest State Park.

The cost for youth surfing contestants is $25 for preregistration and $35 for late registration. Preregistration is available now by visiting https://tinyurl.com/4e5tmuvy. The day features a series of beach cleanup challenges, surfing contests in beginners’ and age-specific categories, a “first-board” drawing for youths without their own surfboards, a pizza lunch and a contestant prize drawing.

Team “Rack Em’, Break Em’, Shoot Em’ Down,” from left, Paul Polendey, Joy Cordova, Teresa Welsh and Wayne Couto, placed second in the Bronze Bracket last month at the 2023 Western BCA 8-Ball Championship Tournament, held at Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City. (Photo courtesy of Teresa Welsh)
High school sailors compete April 23 in the eighth Oregon Cup high school sailboat regatta, hosted by the sailing team from Newport High School in the waters of Newport’s Yaquina Bay. (Photo courtesy of Greg Krutzikowsky)

