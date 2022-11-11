NHS-booster-auction_Nov.-11

Help support Newport High School athletic programs, athletic facilities and more by registering now for the Newport Booster Banquet & Auction, scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at The National Guard Armory in Newport. (News-Times file photo)

The Newport Booster Club hosts its 24th Fall Booster Banquet & Auction at 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, at the National Guard Armory, 541 SW Coast Highway, Newport.

The event, with proceeds benefiting Newport High School athletic programs, facilities and more, features food from local restaurants including Clearwater Restaurant, Local Ocean, Mo’s Seafood & Chowder, Nye Beach Café and more, with beverages supplied by Rogue Ales and Bigfoot Beverages.

