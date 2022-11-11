Help support Newport High School athletic programs, athletic facilities and more by registering now for the Newport Booster Banquet & Auction, scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at The National Guard Armory in Newport. (News-Times file photo)
The Newport Booster Club hosts its 24th Fall Booster Banquet & Auction at 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, at the National Guard Armory, 541 SW Coast Highway, Newport.
The event, with proceeds benefiting Newport High School athletic programs, facilities and more, features food from local restaurants including Clearwater Restaurant, Local Ocean, Mo’s Seafood & Chowder, Nye Beach Café and more, with beverages supplied by Rogue Ales and Bigfoot Beverages.
This year’s theme is “Fiesta,” and features booster club awards, and an opportunity to participate in the silent and oral auctions, the dessert dash, and golden ticket raffle. The cost to attend is $75 per person and includes a booster T-shirt, dinner and drinks. Customers may purchase individual or couples’ tickets, in which the club places patrons at a table full of Cubs. There’s also an option to organize or sponsor an entire table.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/yv35fcs5, click on “Registration & Ticket sales,” and enter the information, including a T-shirt size for each ticket bought.
Last year, the Fall Booster Banquet & Auction raised $130,000 that supported the boosters’ ongoing mission to “promote and facilitate the character and skill development of youths through the support of sports and extracurricular activities.” Last year’s proceeds helped fund a premium sound system and a digital scoreboard to be installed with new grandstands at Newport High School ‘s Morrow Field scheduled for completion in January, and a nearly completed softball team room adjacent to the diamonds at Yaquina View Elementary, among other projects. Boosters last year additionally continued support for, and developed new fundraising opportunities for NHS athletic programs and their athletes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.