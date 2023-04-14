The sport of Pickleball is growing rapidly and more and more people want to learn how to play the fun, social and friendly sport. The rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn. However, participants can develop skills and turn the sport into a fast-paced, competitive game that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.
Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, Washington, a short ferry ride from Seattle. Three fathers, Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell, and Barney McCallum, whose kids were bored with their usual summertime activities, are credited for creating game.
Pickleball evolved from incorporating original handmade equipment and simple rules into a popular sport throughout the U.S. and Canada. The game is growing internationally as well, with many European and Asian countries adding courts.
In Newport, pickleball is played both outdoor (weather permitting) at Frank Wade V. Memorial Park and indoors at the Newport Recreation Center. The Newport Pickleball Club has more than 40 members who play regularly.
The club partnered with the recreation center to offer a series of five classes for novices. Instructors Will Nettles and Tony Donovan host classes that began earlier this week. The classes are free, but daily admission to the Rec Center is required for those who do not have a membership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.