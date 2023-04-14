The sport of Pickleball is growing rapidly and more and more people want to learn how to play the fun, social and friendly sport. The rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn. However, participants can develop skills and turn the sport into a fast-paced, competitive game that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, Washington, a short ferry ride from Seattle. Three fathers, Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell, and Barney McCallum, whose kids were bored with their usual summertime activities, are credited for creating game.

