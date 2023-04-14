MYRTLE POINT — Senior first baseman Kegan Fullerton blasted a solo home run, but it wasn’t enough to keep Myrtle Point High School from posting the 2A/1A-SD 4 win over Waldport last Friday in five innings due to the 10-run margin rule.

Jacob Gainer doubled for the Irish, and Davin MacFarlane added a single in his lone official at-bat for Waldport, which slipped to 0-2 in league games, 4-7 overall.

