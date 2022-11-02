TOLEDO — Neither a steady light rain, a key member of the offense not in uniform, nor the ninth-ranked Taft High School football team couldn’t stop senior running back Rayden Taylor and Toledo from making a statement Friday night in an intra-county 2A-SD 2 battle rife with postseason implications.

In the regular season finale for both schools, Taylor ran for 332 yards and seven touchdowns, added a 94-yard kickoff return for a score, and the Boomers held off a late Taft charge to win 56-42 before a soggy and charged up crowd at Jack Dahl Stadium.

