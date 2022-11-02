Toledo High School senior running back Rayden Taylor, right, cuts to the outside behind a wall of blockers Friday night at Jack Dahl Stadium in Toledo during the first half of the Boomers’ 56-42 victory over Taft in the 2A-SD 2 regular season finale for both schools. Taylor ran 35 times for 332 yards, and ran a kickoff back 94 yards in scoring eight touchdowns as Toledo secured a berth in the 2A state playoffs. (Photo by Michael Heinbach)
Taft junior quarterback Armando Fajardo tries to escape the pocket, as well as the grip of Toledo junior tackle Ash Blomstrom, during a break in the rain Friday night during a 2A-SD 2 intra-county football battle at Jack Dahl Stadium in Toledo. Though Fajardo threw for 258 yards and four touchdowns, the Boomers won 56-42 and claimed third place in the league’s final standings.
Alex Carrasco, Taft senior running back, keeps his eyes up field while trying to split Toledo junior defensive linemen Logan Gerding, right, and Ash Blomstrom on Friday night in Toledo’s 56-42 victory in 2A-SD 2 football action at Jack Dahl Stadium in Toledo.
The Taft football team prepares to take the opening kickoff Friday night for its regular season finale, a 2A-SD 2 intra-county battle with Toledo at Jack Dahl Stadium. Despite suffering a 56-42 setback, the Tigers earned the lone at-large bid to the 2A state playoffs, and play a 7 p.m. first round game Friday, Nov. 4, at No. 6-seed Gold Beach.
Toledo High School senior running back Rayden Taylor, right, cuts to the outside behind a wall of blockers Friday night at Jack Dahl Stadium in Toledo during the first half of the Boomers’ 56-42 victory over Taft in the 2A-SD 2 regular season finale for both schools. Taylor ran 35 times for 332 yards, and ran a kickoff back 94 yards in scoring eight touchdowns as Toledo secured a berth in the 2A state playoffs. (Photo by Michael Heinbach)
Taft junior quarterback Armando Fajardo tries to escape the pocket, as well as the grip of Toledo junior tackle Ash Blomstrom, during a break in the rain Friday night during a 2A-SD 2 intra-county football battle at Jack Dahl Stadium in Toledo. Though Fajardo threw for 258 yards and four touchdowns, the Boomers won 56-42 and claimed third place in the league’s final standings.
Alex Carrasco, Taft senior running back, keeps his eyes up field while trying to split Toledo junior defensive linemen Logan Gerding, right, and Ash Blomstrom on Friday night in Toledo’s 56-42 victory in 2A-SD 2 football action at Jack Dahl Stadium in Toledo.
The Taft football team prepares to take the opening kickoff Friday night for its regular season finale, a 2A-SD 2 intra-county battle with Toledo at Jack Dahl Stadium. Despite suffering a 56-42 setback, the Tigers earned the lone at-large bid to the 2A state playoffs, and play a 7 p.m. first round game Friday, Nov. 4, at No. 6-seed Gold Beach.
TOLEDO — Neither a steady light rain, a key member of the offense not in uniform, nor the ninth-ranked Taft High School football team couldn’t stop senior running back Rayden Taylor and Toledo from making a statement Friday night in an intra-county 2A-SD 2 battle rife with postseason implications.
In the regular season finale for both schools, Taylor ran for 332 yards and seven touchdowns, added a 94-yard kickoff return for a score, and the Boomers held off a late Taft charge to win 56-42 before a soggy and charged up crowd at Jack Dahl Stadium.
The Toledo win earned the Boomers a tie for second place in the final regular season SD 2 standings with Taft and Monroe, each with identical 4-2 league marks. Via tiebreakers, Monroe and Toledo receive the league’s second and third automatic bids respectively to this weekend’s first round of the OSAA 2A state playoffs. Despite the loss, and due to its No. 10 position in the final OSAA rankings, Taft secured the lone automatic bid to the 16-team state bracket.
The Boomers (5-3 overall), the No. 14 seed, travel Friday, Nov. 4, to play at Tri-River Conference-champion Colton (8-1), coming off its first loss of the season, a 34-22 setback Friday at Culver. Game time had yet to be officially announced as of the News-Times sports’ Sunday evening deadline.
Taft (7-2) is the No. 11 seed and faces a 7 p.m. Friday first-round game at Gold Beach, which is 8-1 and the SD 3 runner-up. Should both Taft and Toledo post victories Friday, they would meet the following weekend in Lincoln City in the quarterfinal round.
Last Friday’s rains may have aided the Boomers’ ground game as much as it proved an obstacle to the Tigers’ vaunted air attack. And though Boomers sophomore running back Tyee Garcia wasn’t in uniform as a disciplinary measure, softening the Toledo running game’s 1-2 punch, Taylor did the work of both with the help of a solid night by his offensive line.
Taylor and Co. also got a big lift from sophomore Robert Wagner, who carried 16 times for 115 yards. Wagner also recovered a fumble on defense.
Taylor carried 35 times on the evening and set the tone on the game’s first series, when on fourth-and-one from the Boomer 33-yard line he raced to edge and down the left sideline for a 67-yard touchdown run, just 1:45 into action.
Though the Tigers trailed 36-26 at halftime, and the Boomers appeared to have things sewed up late, holding a 14-point lead with under two minutes to play, Taft refused to go quietly. The Tigers drove inside the Toledo 10-yard line in its final possession, which started via a punt block from freshman Zack Hankins, before Taylor picked off Tigers junior quarterback Armando Fajardo with less than 15 seconds to play to end it.
Despite the rain and constant pressure from Boomer linemen Logan Gerding, Ash Blomstrom, Kolby Coxen and Cody Vance, Fajardo was 19 of 38 through the air for 258 yards and four touchdowns, including a 63-yard scoring strike to senior Baron Delameter, who finished with five catches for 110 yards. Freshman Kol Tolan added four receptions for 59 yards.
Taft could get little going on the ground and was led by senior Alex Carrasco, who rushed eight times for 47 yards and a score.
Oct. 28
Taft
14 12 0 16 — 42
Toledo
22 14 6 14 — 56
ELSEWHERE:
Salem Academy 33, Newport 12
The Crusaders prevailed in the 3A-SD 2 matchup that closed out Newport’s season in a home contest at Morrow Field.
The Cubs closed the season 1-6 in league games, 1-8 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.