I don’t recall witnessing a slam dunk in a game throughout the entirety of last winter’s prep boys basketball season, and believe you me, I attended far more than my fair share.
So, it’s not as if I was expecting to see rim-rattling dunks in three consecutive games played last weekend and early this week. Yet that’s what happened, and all three were slammed homed by athletes from 1A schools, the smallest classification for Oregon School Activities Association interscholastic athletics.
The 1A dunkfest began a week ago Wednesday, when Siletz Valley senior Roy Knott dunked over a pair of Eddyville Charter defenders in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 42-29 defeat of the rival Eagles on Eddyville’s hardwood.
Last Friday night, Lost River 6-foot-2 junior forward Chase McAuliffe used two hands to dunk on Toledo during the early stages of the second quarter of the Raiders’ one-sided win.
On Monday, Yoncalla senior Ashton Hardy completed one dunk in the second half in a win over Eddyville, and also drew a technical foul in the fourth quarter while hanging on the rim while trying to dunk a second time.
Sure, I’m coming from the perspective of an undersized, middle aged sportswriter, but count me in as someone who couldn’t be more impressed with the overall size and general athleticism of this year’s crop of rim-rocking, small-school boys basketball players.
Oh, won’t you please take me home
Sometimes it seems as if some high school sports schedules are made with the help of a bus company. For example, consider the plight of the girls and boys basketball teams from Newport High School.
Both Cubs squads were scheduled to start the winter season, which officially began Nov. 30, with eight consecutive road games. Neither was scheduled until Wednesday, Dec. 28, to play within the friendly confines of Spangler Court on the campus of Newport High school.
However, area Cubs fans have multiple prime opportunities next week to catch the Newport’s girls and boys teams at home. From Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30, the Cubs host the Newport Coast Classic. Scheduled to join the Cubs at the three-day tournament are the Taft girls and boys teams and the Waldport girls. Games are slated to be played at both Newport High School and Newport Middle School.
A final tournament scheduled wasn’t available as of this writing, so check www.OSAA.org for the Newport Coast Classic’s most up-to-date schedule.
A note of seasonal gratitude
At times, prep sports reporters at local newspapers can feel unappreciated.
With that in mind, I wanted to send a formal thank you to the administrators and coaches from the Lincoln County schools News-Times sports has the privilege to cover. Far more often than not, these folks go out of their way to make a difficult job a little bit easier, and I couldn’t be more appreciative.
Mostly though, I wanted to thank the student-athletes I see on a regular basis. The young adults I encounter who play prep sports here already had my admiration for their ability to juggle school, a varsity sport (or two, or three, or four), and just for being a teenager in the present day.
However, the group of local student-athletes I get to chat up on a regular basis in the stands or on the sidelines of sporting events always leave me in a better mood than when I arrived. They’re intelligent, well-mannered and always thankful I took the time to attend their games.
Pro tip: If ever feeling as if hope is fleeting, look no further than the inspiring youths who grace our local the courts and fields. They certainly do wonders for my outlook on life and what the future holds. And for that, I’m grateful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.