ADAIR VILLAGE — The Taft High School baseball team didn’t close the regular season on a high note, but that didn’t stop the Tigers from punching their ticket to the state playoffs just a few days later.

After winning 12-5 in five innings May 10 at Sheridan, the Tigers fell 8-5 to Santiam Christian last Friday afternoon at The Pit in Lincoln City to close out the their 3A-SD 2 slate and the regular season. Needing to crank up the intensity a few notches and a league playoff victory Monday over that same Santiam Christian team that tarnished the Tigers’ senior night just days prior to extend the season and reach the 3A state playoffs, Taft came up big when it mattered most.

