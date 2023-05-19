ADAIR VILLAGE — The Taft High School baseball team didn’t close the regular season on a high note, but that didn’t stop the Tigers from punching their ticket to the state playoffs just a few days later.
After winning 12-5 in five innings May 10 at Sheridan, the Tigers fell 8-5 to Santiam Christian last Friday afternoon at The Pit in Lincoln City to close out the their 3A-SD 2 slate and the regular season. Needing to crank up the intensity a few notches and a league playoff victory Monday over that same Santiam Christian team that tarnished the Tigers’ senior night just days prior to extend the season and reach the 3A state playoffs, Taft came up big when it mattered most.
Taft was stymied by Eagles starting pitcher Kadon Haugen through the first six innings Monday afternoon, but trailing 2-0 with just three outs left to salvage the season, the Tigers broke through for a five-run seventh frame and held on to win 5-2 to clinch a spot in the 20-team OSAA 3A state baseball playoffs.
Taft senior starting pitcher Baron Delameter tossed a gutsy six innings of four-hit ball, walking five and fanning four before Ezra James threw the seventh to earn the save. At the plate, hitting from the No. 2 spot in the batting order, Delameter delivered a run-scoring single in the top of the seventh to close out a 1-for-4 outing.
“I can’t say enough about Baron’s toughness on the mound,” Taft head coach Dustin Hankins wrote in a text message to News-Times staff. “He battled all game long, only giving up two unearned runs in six innings. He’s a competitor, and every time we send him out to the mound we know we have a chance to win the game.”
Sophomore shortstop Kai Bayer, who produced the only multi-hit afternoon for either school Monday, got the Tigers’ seventh-inning rally started with a single and was followed by a single to center off the bat of James. Taft sophomore JJ McCormick then produced a perfectly-executed sacrifice bunt that led to a Santiam Christian error and a run scored.
“The flood gates opened from there, and we tacked on four more in the inning,” Hankins wrote.
Designated hitter Juan Hernandez, leadoff batter Gavin Koceja, and first baseman Zack Hankins added singles during the Tigers’ seven-hit effort in their league playoff win, and junior Armando Fajardo contributed an RBI.
Taft was 13-13 entering its league playoff championship game appearance, scheduled for Wednesday, at Yamhill-Carlton. The OSAA ranking freeze date was Thursday, and the Tigers, regardless of their league title game result, will learn their state playoff schedule soon afterward.
Be sure to check the News-Times sports online at https://www.newportnewstimes.com/sports/ to find out where, when and against whom Taft plays its 3A state playoff opener. The first round of the state playoffs is slated to begin Monday, May 22.
League playoff
May 15
THS
000 000 5 — 5 7 3
SCHS
000 101 0 — 2 4 2
Baron Delameter, Ezra James (7) and Conner Reith. Kadon Haugen, Josh Riddle (7), Mike Brown (7) and Camden Carley, Haugen (7). W — Delameter. L — Haugen S — James.
TAFT — Gavin Koceja 1-4, Delameter 1-4, Zack Hankins 1-4, Armando Fajardo 0-2, Kai Bayer 2-4, Ezra James 1-3, JJ McCormick 0-3, Juan Hernandez 1-2, Evan Halferty 0-1, Reith 0-0.
SANTIAM CHRISTIAN — Carley 0-3, Brown 0-2, Haugen 0-4, Riddle 0-2, Justin Oberfoell 902, Kellen O’Malley 1-3, Blake Boshart 0-0, Jackson Kent 1-3, Luke Bellamy 0-2, Danny Simili 1-1, Conner Rahn 1-3.
RBIs — Koceja, Delameter, Fajardo, Reith, Carley, Simili.
May 12
SCHS
122 020 1 — 8 11 2
THS
401 000 0 — 5 6 4
Kellen O’Malley. Josh Riddle (4) and Kadon Haugen. Gavin Koceja, Zack Hankins (4) and Justice Kelso, Baron Delameter (4). W — Riddle. L — Hankins.
SANTIAM CHRISTIAN — Camden Carley 3-4, Mike Brawn 1-4, Haugen 0-4, Riddle 1-3, Justin Oberfoell 2-4, Blake Boshart 0-0, O’Malley 1-4, Jackson Kent 1-4, Luke Bellamy 1-2, Danny Simili 1-1, Connor Rahn 0-3.
TAFT — Koceja 2-4, Delameter 1-2, Hankins 0-4, Armando Fajardo 0-3, Logan Lovell 0-0, Kai Bayer 0-3, Ezra James 1-3, JJ McCormick 2-3, Kelso 0-2, Juan Hernandez 0-0, Evan Halferty 0-2, Conner Reith 0-1.
2B — Carley 2, Riddle, Bellamy, Koceja, McCormick 2. RBIs — Carley 2, Oberfoell, Bellamy, Simili 2, Delameter, Fajardo, McCormick 3.
ELSEWHERE:
Cubs lockdown third place
The Newport baseball team capped its regular season last week with a pair of 4A-3 Oregon West Conference wins over Sweet Home to earn a three-game sweep of the Huskies and clinch a third-place finish in the final regular season league standings.
On May 10, the Cubs closed out the home portion of their regular season slate with a sharp 3-1 victory over the Huskies at Frank V. Wade Memorial Park, then traveled the following day to Sweet Home to drop a 17-9 loss on the Huskies.
The Cubs, who finished the regular campaign at 9-6 in league games, 16-8 overall, will take a season-long, five-game winning streak into the postseason. They’ll soon learn their playoff fate, likely a play-in home game set to be contested on or before Saturday, May 20. Keep checking News-Times sports online this weekend for the latest on Newport’s postseason.
Last Wednesday at Frank V. Wade, the Cubs produced just five singles against Huskies starter Jon Holly, who went the distance on the mound in taking the loss. He was nearly matched by Cubs starter Braxton Blaser, who threw six innings, allowing an unearned run on five hits and a walk while striking out seven. Senior Caleb Malloy allowed a hit and two walks in needing 30 pitches to escape a scoreless seventh and final frame.
Last Thursday at Sweet Home, the Cubs tallied at least two runs in five-of-seven innings in rolling to the regular season-ending win. Blaser was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, starting pitcher Tyler Mattson doubled, singled twice and plated five and Chris Jacobson added two singles and two driven in for Newport.
Mattson pitched four frames of six-hit ball, surrendering two earned runs and three walks while fanning four Huskies.
May 11
NHS
236 204 0 — 17 16 5
SHHS
050 310 0 — 9 8 6
Tyler Mattson, Markus Everitt (5) and Jon Wiese. Lewis Conn. Kaden Zajic (3), Christian Dominy (5) and Kayden Gutierrez, Conn (5). W — Mattson. L — Zajic.
NEWPORT — Ethan Bruns 4-5, Chris Jacobson 2-5, Everitt 3-5, Braxton Blaser 2-4, Mattson 3-5, Boden Langeliers 2-5, Caleb Malloy 0-2, Eddy Romero 0-0, Wiese 1-4, Quinten Layton 1-4, Lucas Paranto 0-0, Rory Barber 0-0.
SWEET HOME — Conn 1-5, Zajic 2-5, Casey Valloni 2-4, Kaden Ellis 1-2, Jon Holly 0-1, Dylan Luttmer 1-3, Jacob Sieminski 0-4, Trenton Smith 0-3, Dominy 0-3, Daniel Goodwin 1-4, Gutierrez 0-0.
2B — Blaser, Mattson. HR — Conn. RBIs — Bruns, Jacobson 2, Everitt 2, Blaser 2, Mattson 5, Langeliers, Conn 2, Luttmer 3, Sieminski, Dominy.
May 10
SHHS
000 001 0 — 1 6 2
NHS
100 110 x — 3 5 1
Jon Holly and Lewis Conn. Braxton Blaser, Caleb Malloy (7) and Tyler Mattson. W — Blaser. L — Holy. S — Malloy.
SWEET HOME — Conn 0-3, Kaden Zajic 0-4, Casey Valloni 0-3, Kelso Ellis 1-4, Holly 3-3, Dylan Luttmer 0-2, Jacob Sieminski 1-3, Christian Dominy 0-2, Daniel Goodwin 0-2, Trenton Smith 1-1, Kayden Gutierrez 0-0.
NEWPORT — Ethan Bruns 1-3, Chris Jacobson 1-3, Markus Everitt 1-3, Blaser 2-3, Mattson 1-3, Boden Langeliers 0-3, Malloy 1-3, Eddy Romero 0-0, Lucas Paranto 0-1, Rory Barber 0-2, Brock Spink 0-0.
2B — Sieminski, Holly. RBIs — Holly, Blaser, Mattson, Malloy.
Irish split
At Waldport, it was the best of times and a dose of not the best for the Irish in their final two regular season 2A/1A-SD 4 home games.
On May 12, sophomores Ryan Glenn and Davin MacFarlane tossed a combined three-inning no-hitter, and the Waldport offense exploded in a 23-0 defeat of Eddyville Charter. On Monday, the Irish fell back to earth in a 7-0 loss at home to Gold Beach.
Against the Eagles, Glenn threw the first two frames, allowing only a walk to Eddyville third baseman/right fielder Walker Russell and fanning four before MacFarlane needed only 12 pitches to close it out in a 1-2-3 third inning, striking out two and getting Trevor Martin to groundout to second.
Waldport scored 10 runs in the second and 11 more in the third in a game played in Waldport, though the Eagles served as the home team.
On Monday, Gold Beach tagged Waldport junior pitcher Kegan Fullerton for five runs — two earned — on three hits and six walks over 4 2-3 innings. Fullerton, who took the loss, struck out nine before yielding to senior reliever Dulton Rodgers, and junior Justin Gainer threw the seventh for the Irish.
Singles off the bats of Fullerton and Glenn were the lone two hits of the afternoon for Waldport, which slipped to 5-8, 9-13 entering its regular season finale Wednesday against Bandon/Pacific at Bandon High School.
May 15
GBHS
100 040 2 — 7 5 1
WHS
000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Chase Sprinkle and Tanner Wright. Kegan Fullerton, Dulton Rodgers (5), Justin Gainer (7) and Jacob Gainer. W — Wright. L — Fullerton.
GOLD BEACH — Tyson Hilton 0-2, Emmett Hawthorne 0-4, Wright 0-2, Sprinkle 204, Jake Westerman 1-3, Gage Hale 0-3, name unavailable 2-2, Bram Brudnicki 0-1, player name unavailable 0-3, Kacen Wardle 0-2.
WALDPORT — Huynter Postma 0-3, Wyatt Naylor 0-3, Fullerton 1-1, Rowan Vogt 0-0, Ja. Gainer 0-2, Rodgers 0-3, Ju. Gainer 0-3, Ryan Glenn 1-3, Kaden Parker 0-2, A.J. MacFarlane 0-3, Jason Greenawald 0-0, Davin MacFarlane 0-0.
2B — Sprinkle. HR — Westerman. RBIs —Sprinkle, Westerman 2.
May 12 at Waldport
WHS
2(10)(11) — 23 9 1
ECS
000 — 0 0 4
Ryan Glenn, Davin MacFarlane (3) and Jacob Gainer, Quentin Taylor (3). Jaiden Russell, Ashton Fawver (2), Grant Gaines (3) and Konner Bledsoe. W — Glenn. L — Russell.
WALDPORT — Hunter Postma 2-2, Cody Flescher 0-1, Wyatt Naylor 0-2, Justin McQuade 0-0, Kegan Fullerton 1-1, Jacob Quayle 0-2, Gainer 0-1, Taylor 1-1, Dulton Rodgers 0-1, Rowan Vogt 1-1, Justin Gainer 0-0, Jason Greenawald 1-1, MacFarlane 0-3, Glenn 2-3, Kaden Parker 1-2, Cayden Smith 0-1, A.J. MacFarlane 0-0, Carter Rodgers 0-0.
EDDYVILLE CHARTER — Russell 0-2, Gaines 0-1, Fawver 0-1, Darian Schultz 0-1, Walker Russell 0-0, Bledsoe 0-1, Kaden Prindel 0-1, Maverick Cook 0-1, Trevor Martin 0-1.
3B — Glenn. RBIs — Flescher, Naylor 2, McQuade, Fullerton 2, Quayle, D. Rodgers 2, Vogt, Ju. Gainer. Greenawald, D. MacFarlane 3, Glenn 2, Smith.
In other regular season games:
• Toledo dropped a pair of 2A/1A-SD 4 games by identical scores, falling 14-4 last Friday at Gold Beach, and again, 14-4 on Monday at Myrtle Point. The Boomers took a 4-9, 6-12 record into its regular season finale, a Wednesday afternoon home game at Toledo Elementary against Eddyville Charter. The Eagles 0-13, 0-15, in the program’s return to the diamond, fell 18-2 on Monday to Bandon/Pacific.
• Thirteen was Siletz Valley’s unlucky number when the Warriors lost 13-1 at home last Friday to Myrtle Point, then dropped both halves of a Monday doubleheader in Siletz to Reedsport by matching 13-0 scores. Siletz Valley toted a 2-11, 4-12 mark into its final game of the season Wednesday at Gold Beach.
