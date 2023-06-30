Is there a better way to celebrate the good ol’ U.S. of A. in the days leading up to the celebration of our nation’s independence than taking in the New Lincoln County Fair Professional Rodeo?

Before blurting out an answer, consider the fair’s rodeo, with performances tonight (Friday, June 30) and Saturday, is now in its fifth year as a Northwest Professional Rodeo Association-sanctioned event. And keep in mind the fair rodeo annually draws some of the state and northwest region’s top-ranked cowgirls and cowboys to the outdoor arena at the Lincoln County Commons, 633 NE Third St., Newport, where the action never ceases to dazzle large crowds with highly-skilled athletes competing against each other, with livestock provided by Howell Rodeo Co. of Veneta.

