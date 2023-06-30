Lindsay Taylor competes in barrel racing last July during the second and final performance at the 2022 Lincoln County Fair Pro Rodeo at Lincoln County Commons in Newport. This year’s rodeo features 6 p.m. performances tonight (Friday, June 30) and tomorrow at the commons’ outdoor arena. (News-Times file photos)
Garrett Blackwell, of Sandy, holds on with all he’s got during a bareback performance last summer at the Lincoln County Fair Pro Rodeo in Newport. Blackwell, who placed second last year in bareback, is scheduled to make his return tonight (Friday, June 30) to the outdoor arena at Lincoln County Commons.
Is there a better way to celebrate the good ol’ U.S. of A. in the days leading up to the celebration of our nation’s independence than taking in the New Lincoln County Fair Professional Rodeo?
Before blurting out an answer, consider the fair’s rodeo, with performances tonight (Friday, June 30) and Saturday, is now in its fifth year as a Northwest Professional Rodeo Association-sanctioned event. And keep in mind the fair rodeo annually draws some of the state and northwest region’s top-ranked cowgirls and cowboys to the outdoor arena at the Lincoln County Commons, 633 NE Third St., Newport, where the action never ceases to dazzle large crowds with highly-skilled athletes competing against each other, with livestock provided by Howell Rodeo Co. of Veneta.
