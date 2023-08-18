Newport High School freshman Briahna Kirchner shows off her prowess at the net during Cubs volleyball practice as the team begins its second campaign under former Oregon State volleyball player Megan Smallwood.
Newport High school assistant football coach Jakob Fulbright signs out equipment and a practice jersey to Landon McCandless on Monday morning prior to the first team drills of the season at Gene Morrow Field.
Waldport High School linemen perfect their footwork during drills Monday at the first official day of practice for the Irish football team in Waldport.
Mildred Ervin, Waldport sophomore, gets a workout during team drills at the first practice under first-year Irish volleyball head coach Christoni Herron.
Emory Langeliers gets ready to send a pass Monday during Newport High School volleyball practice at Spangler Court.
This space was initially intended for a story lauding the area’s high school student-athletes who returned this week to fall sports practices in preparation for next week’s first interscholastic events of the 2023-24 school year to accompany photos from practices from throughout the county. However, out of respect for the entire Newport High School community, including students, staff members, parents, alumni, boosters and others, and following the death Monday night of NHS boys soccer player Yael Santiago Felix-Trejo, the News-Times will instead allow the photos and captions to speak for themselves.
Next week, News-Times sports plans to bring our readers a host of prep season previews in its Friday, Aug. 25 edition, one day after Oregon School Activities Association-sanctioned sports begin competition. See the prep sports calendar in today’s edition for a list of goings on in the area next weekend.
