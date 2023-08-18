This space was initially intended for a story lauding the area’s high school student-athletes who returned this week to fall sports practices in preparation for next week’s first interscholastic events of the 2023-24 school year to accompany photos from practices from throughout the county. However, out of respect for the entire Newport High School community, including students, staff members, parents, alumni, boosters and others, and following the death Monday night of NHS boys soccer player Yael Santiago Felix-Trejo, the News-Times will instead allow the photos and captions to speak for themselves.

Next week, News-Times sports plans to bring our readers a host of prep season previews in its Friday, Aug. 25 edition, one day after Oregon School Activities Association-sanctioned sports begin competition. See the prep sports calendar in today’s edition for a list of goings on in the area next weekend.

