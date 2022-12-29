Following Wednesday’s first of three days of action at the Newport Holiday Tournament, which saw The Newport High School girls, Taft and Newport boys post victories at Newport High School and Newport Middle School, the schedule is set for Thursday’s full day of action featuring eight girls and eight boys teams from throughout the state.
After the Taft girls fell 37-26 to North Bend, and Newport downed Waldport 48-32 on Wednesday, action begins at 9:30 a.m. today (Dec. 29) when Taft faces Waldport at Spangler Court. The Cubs girls play a 6:30 p.m. semifinal tonight against North Bend.
The Newport boys cruised past Corbett 66-33 in the Cubs’ first home game of the season, and Taft bested Elmira 47-38 Wednesday at Newport Middle School. That sets up a Taft-Newport boys semifinal, scheduled for 8 p.m. tonight at Spangler Court.
See below for a complete tournament schedule as of the completion of Wednesday’s games.
NEWPORT HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
GIRLS
Wednesday’s games
North Bend 37, Taft 26
Santiam 19, Elkton 17.
Caldera 42, Catlin Gabel 18
Newport 48, Waldport 23.
Thursday
At Newport High School
9:30 a.m. —Waldport vs. Taft.
11 a.m. —Catlin Gabel vs Elkton.
3:30 p.m. — Caldera vs. Santiam, semifinal.
6:30 p.m. — Newport vs. North Bend, semifinal.
Friday, Dec. 30
12:30 p.m. — Fourth/sixth place game, Newport Middle School.
12:30 p.m. — Third/fifth place game, Newport High School.
2 p.m. — Seventh/eighth place game. Newport Middle School.
5 p.m. — Championship, Newport High School.
BOYS
Wednesday
Catlin Gabel 47, Santiam 46.
Seaside 57, The Dalles 56.
Taft 47, Elmira 38.
Newport 66, Corbett 33.
Thursday
at Newport High School
12:30 p.m. — Catlin Gabel vs. The Dalles.
2 p.m. — Corbett vs. Elmira.
5 p.m. — Catlin Gabel vs. Seaside, semifinal.
8 p.m. — Newport vs. Taft-, semifinal.
Friday, Dec. 30
11 a.m. — Fourth/sixth place game, Newport High School.
2 p.m. — Third/fifth place game, Newport High School.
3:30 p.m. — Seventh-eighth place game, Newport Middle School.
