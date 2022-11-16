Jet skis tow participants out to sea near the mouth of the Siletz River in Lincoln City during Saturday’s first of the two-day inaugural Pacific Northwest Safety Summit. The event, hosted by big-wave surfers Eric Akiskalian and Ollie Richardson, focused on risk assessment and risk management, an introduction to the local big-wave breaks of Nelscott and South reefs, beach-break jet ski driving, safety equipment breakdowns and more.
A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter lifts a Pacific Northwest Ocean Safety Summit participant from the ocean Saturday afternoon during a training drill off the shores of Taft Waterfront Park in Lincoln City. The goal of the inaugural PNW Ocean Safety Summit was to give hands-on practice and ocean safety training from some the Pacific Northwest’s most experienced specialists. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
