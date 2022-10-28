FB-Taft-Toledo-pre_Oct.-28

The Taft High School football team, ranked No. 9 in the Week 7 coaches poll for 2A, heads to Toledo tonight (Friday) for a 7 p.m. battle in the 2A-SD 2 regular season finale for both schools at Jack Dahl Stadium. The Tigers enter at 4-1 in league, 7-1 overall, while the Boomers are 3-2, 4-3. (Photo by Michael Heinbach)

TOLEDO — A lot more than just bragging rights are on the line tonight (Friday), when the ninth-ranked Taft High School football team travels for a 7 p.m. intra-county battle with Toledo in the 2A-SD 2 regular season finale for both schools at Jack Dahl Stadium. Both Taft and Toledo come into to tonight’s game with an eye on the postseason, which begins next week.

The Tigers enter on a four-game winning streak with a 4-1 league mark and sit at 7-1 overall, good for the program’s most wins in a season since the 2003 campaign. With a defeat Friday night of the Boomers, Taft would lock up sole possession of second place in the final regular season league standings, and likely earn a home playoff game next weekend. However, Taft expects a worthy challenge from Toledo and its ground-and-pound running attack.

