The Taft High School football team, ranked No. 9 in the Week 7 coaches poll for 2A, heads to Toledo tonight (Friday) for a 7 p.m. battle in the 2A-SD 2 regular season finale for both schools at Jack Dahl Stadium. The Tigers enter at 4-1 in league, 7-1 overall, while the Boomers are 3-2, 4-3. (Photo by Michael Heinbach)
TOLEDO — A lot more than just bragging rights are on the line tonight (Friday), when the ninth-ranked Taft High School football team travels for a 7 p.m. intra-county battle with Toledo in the 2A-SD 2 regular season finale for both schools at Jack Dahl Stadium. Both Taft and Toledo come into to tonight’s game with an eye on the postseason, which begins next week.
The Tigers enter on a four-game winning streak with a 4-1 league mark and sit at 7-1 overall, good for the program’s most wins in a season since the 2003 campaign. With a defeat Friday night of the Boomers, Taft would lock up sole possession of second place in the final regular season league standings, and likely earn a home playoff game next weekend. However, Taft expects a worthy challenge from Toledo and its ground-and-pound running attack.
Although on paper, the Tigers and their high-scoring offense appear to be favorites, the Boomers would love nothing more than to spoil a potential Taft victory celebration on their home field.
After playing center last season to moving under center to play quarterback this fall, junior Armando Fajardo guides a Taft offense that averages 373.8 yards per game, and almost 175 yards of that through the air. Fajardo is 99-for-169 passing this fall with 17 touchdown passes and only four interceptions.
Taft’s top receiving threats are freshman Kol Tolan, who has 26 receptions for 330 receiving yards and five touchdowns, senior Baron Delameter (four receiving TDs), and senior Gavin Koceja (four receiving touchdowns).
Fajardo averages 6 yards per carry and has rushed for three TDs on the campaign, but Taft’s ground game revolves around senior Devin Evjen, who on the season carried 73 times for 829 yards — an 11.4 yards per carry average — and 12 rushing touchdowns. The Tigers also receive valuable rushing contributions from senior Alex Carrasco, who averages 4.2 yards per carry.
That ground game will have its hands full with Toledo’s run-stopping, beefy and athletic defensive line, paced by junior Ash Blomstrom (9.4 tackles per game) and sophomore Kolby Coxen (8.9 tackles per game). Toledo is no slouch in the defensive secondary, led by senior Rayden Taylor and sophomore Tyee Garcia.
The Boomers’ bread and butter is their ground attack, where Taylor is the featured back. He’s carried 125 times for 1,590 yards (227.1 per game) and 15 touchdowns, totals that put him up with the best of the best in the state.
Garcia runs like a spooked bull moose, and through last weekend rambled through opponents for 752 yards and six touchdowns for an average of 125.3 yards per game.
The Taft defense counters with standout seniors Roman Pena (92 tackles), Carrasco (83 tackles) and junior Evan Halferty (69 tackles).
