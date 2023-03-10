Somewhat lost in all the hoopla surrounding local team and individual finishes at the 2023 OSAA State Wrestling Championships, held entirely on the first Friday of the month, was the story of Toledo High School senior, Cocoa Barrett.
During the fall sports season, Barrett was a star on the Boomer cheerleading team. Her diminutive, yet athletic frame made Barrett the perfect candidate to become the human being version of the cherry atop a sundae, the girl at the apex of the pyramid, and the cheerleader most often tossed in the air, and thankfully caught, by her teammates.
I joked with Barrett during a late-season, rainy home football game at Jack Dahl Stadium against Taft that on that evening, her getting thrown airborne by cheerleading teammates was the last time this school year I expected to see her get tossed around because come wrestling season, she should be the one throwing opponents around the mat.
Despite her ear-to-ear smile, I’m not so sure Barrett took my comment as the joke is was intended to be. On the eve of the of the winter sports season, Toledo girls coach Kelli Simonds let me know that Barrett was the class of this year’s Boomers girls wrestling team, and that she’d taken a major leap in both her confidence and wrestling skill since the year prior.
Teamed with senior classmate Aria Simonds, freshman Mindy Blomstrom, also a cheerleader last autumn, and junior Quin Lewis as the four-member Toledo girls team, Barrett emerged as a leader, both on the practice mat, and in interscholastic competition. According to her coaches, Barrett’s wrestling skill improved exponentially each of her four years of high school competition, but no more so than between her junior and senior campaigns.
“If you compare the girl who walked into Toledo wrestling to the one finishing her senior year, there is no comparison,” Toledo coach Tony Blomstrom wrote of Barrett in a post to social media. “The confidence, leadership, passion, humor that she displays is inspiring.”
However, just as in real life, the sport of wrestling hardly ever delivers a storybook ending. Ask nearly anyone who ever wrestled competitively, myself included, and they’ll likely say that what sets the sport of wrestling apart from the others is how it demands total commitment, both physical and mental, from its athletes. There’s no halfway when it comes to wrestling — you’re either all in, or completely out.
So, despite her most successful regular season to date, Barrett fell just shy of advancing to the 4A/3A/2A/1A State Girls Wrestling Championships by finishing fifth at 110 pounds the first weekend of February at the Special District 2 Championships, in what initially was thought by those who didn’t know better to be Barrett’s final competition of her high school wrestling career.
Undaunted by her stumble at the girls district tournament, the following weekend, Barrett helped the Boomer boys to a third-place team finish at the 2A/1A-SD 1 Championships by claiming third place in the 106-pound division, and staking a claim to a boys state tournament berth. Though Barrett lost both her matches at the 2A/1A Boys Wrestling State Championships, the mark she left on the Toledo wrestling program is indelible.
From football cheerleader, to wrestling against the top male small-school wrestlers in Oregon at the state championships at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Barrett’s story is a unique one, and for her accomplishments, she deserves a whole lot of credit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.