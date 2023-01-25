Newport High School sophomore forward Sheala Simmons drives the paint past Philomath senior post Abigail Brown during the second half of the Warriors’ 54-37 victory in a 4A-3 Oregon West Conference girls basketball game at Spangler Court in Newport. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Newport sophomore guard/forward Kauri Mitchell negotiates her way through a crowd in the interior last Friday night during No. 6 Philomath’s 54-37 win in 4A-3 Oregon West Conference girls basketball action at Spangler Court in Newport.
Newport High School sophomore forward Sheala Simmons drives the paint past Philomath senior post Abigail Brown during the second half of the Warriors’ 54-37 victory in a 4A-3 Oregon West Conference girls basketball game at Spangler Court in Newport. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Newport sophomore guard/forward Kauri Mitchell negotiates her way through a crowd in the interior last Friday night during No. 6 Philomath’s 54-37 win in 4A-3 Oregon West Conference girls basketball action at Spangler Court in Newport.
The momentum from earning four wins in its previous five outings that the Newport High School girls basketball team brought into last Friday night’s 4A-3 Oregon West Conference opener against sixth-ranked Philomath wasn’t enough to help the Cubs stay undefeated this season on their home hardwood.
The Warriors opened up a 10-point lead just beyond the midway point of the first quarter and all but cruised to the 54-37 victory in front of a large crowd at Newport’s Spangler Court.
Philomath, which began this week 1-0 in league games and 7-5 overall, played a dominant first half and held a 31-10 lead at the break. However, the Cubs showed their grit and perseverance in returning from the locker room to outscore Philomath 17-9 in the third quarter.
The Warriors were led by senior forward Abigail Brown’s game-best 19 points, while freshman guard Emily Taunisila added 10 points and one of the Warriors’ three baskets from 3-point range on the evening.
Sophomore forward Sheala Simmons drained eight shots from the floor and led Newport with 18 points, while senior forward Tori Smith contributed a pair of makes from beyond the 3-point arc and closed with eight points.
The Cubs, who fell to 0-1 in league, 7-6 overall, following their first home loss of the season, were scheduled to play three games this week, beginning with a non-conference home game Monday against Tillamook, followed by a Tuesday night league game at Sweet Home.
Newport will look to find some more of that Spangler Court magic at 5:30 p.m. Friday night, Jan. 27, against league-foe Stayton.
ELSEWHERE:
Eddyville Charter 47, Mapleton 27
At Eddyville, in the absence due to injury of senior Rylee Russell, the reigning 1A-3 Mountain West League Player of the Year, senior Hailey Mekemson shouldered the scoring load last Thursday night in leading the Eagles to their second straight 1A-3 Mountain West League victory.
Mekemson scored five points in each of the first two quarters as Eddyville bolted to a 33-11 halftime advantage. She finished with a game-high 17 points as the Eagles improved to 6-2 in league games and 8-6 overall. Freshman Gracie Gassner added 10 points for the Eagles. The Sailors, who dressed the minimum of five players, received 13 points from Tanae Robbins.
Eddyville was scheduled Tuesday to play a league game at Siletz Valley, then host a 6 p.m. Friday night non-league battle against Country Christian, which began this week 3-9.
Boomers lose twice
After Toledo fell 43-22 last Thursday at Oakland, the Boomers lost 49-26 the following night to No. 8 Monroe/Alsea at Monroe High School, sending Toledo to its second and third straight 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference defeats.
Senior guard Avery Tyler led the way for Toledo against the Oakers, scoring 10 of her team-best 15 points in the second half. Oakland senior wing Kayln Busciglio’s 16-point effort led the Oakers.
The Boomers (3-6. 6-11) were scheduled Tuesday to host a league game against Oakridge before they hit the road for league games Thursday, Jan. 26, at East Linn Christian Academy and Saturday, Jan. 28, at Bandon, ranked fifth in last week’s OSAA 2A girls basketball coaches poll.
In other girls basketball games last week:
• Taft scored a 56-40 victory last Thursday night at Jefferson, then claimed a 38-36 decision Saturday at Scio to close a perfect week of 3A-3 PacWest Conference play. The Tigers, who began this week 4-2 in league, 9-6 overall, were scheduled Tuesday to play a league game at Dayton before traveling Friday night, Jan. 27, to play at Santiam Christian, ranked No. 6 in last week’s 3A coaches poll.
• Waldport posted back-to-back 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference road wins, earning a 35-23 victory Friday at Gold Beach and a 46-20 triumph Saturday at Illinois Valley. After their scheduled Tuesday league game at Reedsport, Waldport (5-5, 7-9) is scheduled to return at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, to Irish Pavilion in Waldport to take on Oakland. The Irish are scheduled at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, to host No. 2 Central Linn.
•Falls City/Kings Valley Charter scored a 41-26 home victory last Wednesday in 1A-3 Mountain West League play over Siletz Valley. The Warriors started this week 0-8, 0-11 prior to their scheduled Tuesday home game against Eddyville Charter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.