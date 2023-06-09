Marathoners Steven Zbozek (bib No. 422), Robin Garnica (No. 134) and Hiromitsu Namba (265) enjoy a downhill portion of the Newport Marathon course last Saturday as racers headed toward the city’s historic Bayfront District.
Chris Pucci (bib No. 305) sets the 3-hour, 30 minute pace for a group of marathon runners last Saturday during the Newport Marathon and Half Marathon, an even whose proceeds benefit the programs supported by the Newport Boosters Club.
Editor's Note
For a complete listing of marathon, half marathon and marathon walk results, including top-10 overall finishers, top-5 finishers by division, and the top-10 finishers from Lincoln County, visit the News-Times sports online at https://www.newportnewstimes.com/sports/.
Organizers, racers, volunteers and onlookers alike couldn’t have asked for better conditions last Saturday morning for the 23rd official running of the Newport Marathon and Half Marathon.
Already renowned for its scenic views of Yaquina Bay and its flat and fast course that make it a prime Boston Marathon qualifier, this year’s edition of the Newport Marathon, with proceeds benefitting projects supported by the Newport Boosters Club, did little to disappoint. Drawing 995 total entries combined for the 6 a.m. marathon walk, 7 a.m. marathon, and 7:45 a.m. half marathon, runners and walkers were treated to prime temperatures under sunny skies as they navigated from the start at Yaquina Bay State Recreation Site, downhill beneath the shadow of the Yaquina Bay Bridge through Newport’s historic Bayfront District and east before returning to Newport for the finish.
