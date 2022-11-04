2A FIRST ROUND
Toledo at Colton, 7 p.m. Friday
What’s at stake: The winner advances to a 2A quarterfinal game next weekend against the winner of Friday night’s Taft at Gold Beach first-round contest.
Records: The Boomers are 5-3, Colton is 8-1.
The skinny: Toledo, which secured the 2A-SD 2’s third-place automatic bid to state, enters having won four of its last five to earn a No. 14 seed in the 16-school bracket.
The Vikings, 2A-2 Tri-River Conference champions and the bracket’s No. 3 seed, lost for the first time this season in their regular finale in a 34-22 defeat Oct. 28 at Culver. Colton claimed a share of its first league championship since 1984.
Can senior running back Rayden Tayler lead Toledo into the quarterfinals? Taylor’s effort in a victory last Friday night over Taft — 332 yards rushing, a 94-yard kickoff return, eight total touchdowns and a game-sealing interception — has Boomer Nation believing Toledo is ready to post an upset win behind a talented offensive line composed of juniors Ash Blomstrom, Cody Vance and Logan Gerding, and sophomore Kolby Coxen. Taylor’s regular season totals included 1,922 yards rushing and 22 rushing touchdowns.
Taft at Gold Beach, 7 p.m. Friday
What’s at stake: The winner advances to a 2A quarterfinal game next weekend against the winner of Friday night’s Toledo at Culver first-round contest.
Records: The Tigers are 7-2, Gold Beach is 8-1.
The skinny: Gold Beach earned the bracket’s No. 6 seed by finishing second in 2A-SD 3, having lost only to league champion and playoff top-seed Oakland.
Though the Tigers’ top running threat, senior Devin Evjen, is no slouch, having rushed for an average of 93.1 yards per game, Taft’s offense revolves around its passing game. Junior quarterback Armando Fajardo has thrown for 1,648 yards and 21 touchdowns. His favorite targets are senior Baron Delameter (20 receptions for 420 yards and six touchdowns), freshman Kol Tolan (30 receptions for 389 yards, six touchdowns), and senior Gavin Koceja (20 receptions, 280 yards, four touchdowns).
The Tiger defense rallies behind a pair of ball-hawking seniors in defensive back Roma Pena (team-high 107 tackles) and linebacker Alex Carrasco (99 tackles).
1A, 6-PLAYER QUARTERFINALS
Eddyville Charter at Powers, 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5
What’s at stake: The winner advances to next weekend’s 1A, 6-player semifinals to face the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between Siletz Valley and Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler at Wheeler High School.
Records: The Eagles are 5-3, Powers is 8-0.
The skinny: The Eagles have a tall task on their hands, playing at the eight-team tournament’s top seed, the undefeated Cruisers. Among its eight wins, Powers includes a forfeit victory Sept. 9 at home over Eddyville, which opted not to play the second half due to player injuries and illnesses. The Cruisers outscored their regular season opponents 360-51, and won each of their final six games by a margin of at least 41 points.
The Eagles hit the road toting a four-game winning streak of their own following a 46-6 loss Sept. 30 at home to league champion Triangle Lake. They’re coming off a convincing 53-20 defeat of Glendale in a play-in game last Saturday at Elkton High School. Senior sprinter Anthony Guenther — he actually plays football in track cleats — is a game-changer for Eddyville in either the offensive or defensive backfield, and with the help of juniors Dayton Silvonen, Brayden Mekemsen and Dustin Prindel, the Eagles are peaking just at the right time.
Siletz Valley at Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Wheeler High School
What’s at stake: The winner advances to next weekend’s 1A, 6-player semifinals to face the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between Eddyville Charter and Powers.
Records: The Warriors are 7-2, Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler is 7-1.
The skinny: Winners of two straight following its lone loss of the season, a 34-33 setback to Joseph, Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler enters as 1A, 6-player, SD-1 champion, and the bracket’s No. 4 seed. The defending state champion Eagles boast a 22-player roster that includes 6-foot-5 junior Lyja Whitback, who caught two passes for 88 yards and two TDs in a 60-12 victory over Dayville/Monument.
The Warriors, the bracket’s No. 5 seed, enter on their own two-game winning streak following a loss Oct. 14 at league champion Triangle Lake. They boast a formidable 1-2 punch in the offensive backfield in the names of senior Tyee Yanez and junior Sterling Buckley. Last Thursday night in a 62-12 play-in victory at home over Riddle, Buckley ran for 137 yards in three scores, and recorded three interceptions, two he returned for long touchdowns. Yanez added 169 yards rushing and four touchdowns on nine carries.
