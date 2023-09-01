The Newport High School football team sinks into the meat and potatoes of its second Class 3A season at 7 p.m. tonight (Friday, Sept. 1) with a non-league matchup against Siuslaw at Gene Morrow Field in Newport. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
The strength of the Toledo football team might be its beefy and athletic offensive and defensive lines, but that doesn’t mean footwork isn’t a priority Monday at practice at Jack Dahl Stadium in Toledo.
Senior Armando Fajardo returns under center for the Taft football team, which returns to the 3A ranks after going 7-3 in 2A last fall.
Taft head coach Jake Tolan gives the Tiger football team a pep talk at the end practice last week at Voris Field in Lincoln City.
The Toledo Boomers debut their new black helmets for their home fans at 7 p.m. tonight (Friday, Sept. 1) at Jack Dahl Stadium with a non-league 2A battle against Knappa.
Waldport freshman quarterback Jake Carlson, left, props up a tackling dummy for senior guard Joshua Angelo during an Irish football practice prior to their jamboree action last weekend at Willamina.
The Eddyville Charter football team listens intently as it receives some constructive criticism from assistant coach Mark Ekins on Monday at practice at Memorial Field in Toledo.
Siletz Valley School head football coach Reggie Butler Jr. looks over team drills at practice earlier this week.
After last weekend’s jamboree action, all six Lincoln County high school football teams lace up their shoes, don shoulder pads and snap their chin straps into place for real tonight (Friday, Sept. 1), when all play their first games that count in the 2023 season standings. And if there’s a common thread among local teams, all of which have been practicing in an official capacity since Aug. 14, it’s that there’s plenty of optimism to go around.
Last fall, four area teams reached the state playoffs — Taft and Toledo in the 2A ranks, and Eddyville Charter and Siletz Valley in 1A, 6-player — though none advanced past the opening round. This autumn, up-and-coming Taft returns to Class 3A after a one-year hiatus, making the Tigers’ road to a second consecutive postseason berth more difficult, and Siletz Valley must recoup the loss of key personnel from a year ago. However, just as with all LCSD football programs, sprits are running high on the eve of a new season.
