After last weekend’s jamboree action, all six Lincoln County high school football teams lace up their shoes, don shoulder pads and snap their chin straps into place for real tonight (Friday, Sept. 1), when all play their first games that count in the 2023 season standings. And if there’s a common thread among local teams, all of which have been practicing in an official capacity since Aug. 14, it’s that there’s plenty of optimism to go around.

Last fall, four area teams reached the state playoffs — Taft and Toledo in the 2A ranks, and Eddyville Charter and Siletz Valley in 1A, 6-player — though none advanced past the opening round. This autumn, up-and-coming Taft returns to Class 3A after a one-year hiatus, making the Tigers’ road to a second consecutive postseason berth more difficult, and Siletz Valley must recoup the loss of key personnel from a year ago. However, just as with all LCSD football programs, sprits are running high on the eve of a new season.

