WALDPORT — Thursday night was supposed to belong to Katie Pankey and Cayden Ritchey, the two seniors on the Waldport High School varsity volleyball roster. Unfortunately for Pankey, Ritchey and the rest of the Irish, the visiting Oakland Oakers had other plans.
Following a brief ceremony to honor Pankey and Ritchey’s Irish volleyball careers, the Oakers put a damper on the evening for Waldport fans at Irish Pavilion with a 25-12, 25-11, 25-18 sweep in 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference play.
Ritchey posted four kills and no hitting errors in 11 attempts, and Pankey added two aces and no serving errors, but the Irish struggled to find a groove the entire evening — only once putting together a run of as many as four consecutive points all night — as Waldport lost its fourth consecutive match. The Irish, who entering their Tuesday evening’s home finale won just one set since a Sept. 29 victory over Illinois Valley, began the week 4-8 in league matches, 8-10 overall.
Irish junior middle blocker Lillyn LeGrand registered four kills and two errors in 17 kill attempts, and junior outside hitter Airyanna Paden added three aces without a serving error.
Down 3-2 in the first set, Waldport tallied the next four points to take a short-lived 6-3 advantage. Waldport held a lead just once more, going up 1-0 in set No. 2. Strong serving from sophomore outside hitter Kyla Baxter and senior setter Tiana Oberman as well as solid play at the net from senior middle blocker Tia Picknell helped the Oakers (8-4, 11-7) maintain an edge throughout.
The Irish looked to snap their slide Tuesday at home with a league match against Gold Beach. They face Reedsport on the road Thursday Oct. 13, then close the regular season with matches against Toledo and Monroe on Saturday at Monroe.
ELSEWHERE:
Newport def. North Marion, 3-1
At Aurora, after losing its 4A-3 Oregon West Conference opener in five games Sept. 22 at home to North Marion, Newport head coach Megan Smallwood told News-Times staff she believed her Cubs would fare better the next time they played North Marion.
Although previously winless — Newport hadn’t won a single set during the course its previous five matches — the Cubs made Smallwood’s prophecy a reality Thursday night in a 23-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18 defeat of the Huskies on their home floor.
“Josie Wertz, Natalie Paranto and Lexus Hunter showed up to play,” Smallwood wrote in a text message to News-Times staff. “Josie was a force to contend with in the middle, and Natalie was back on the left side where the strongest attacker belongs on a team. We played pretty evenly and didn’t let huge point runs happen to us.”
Wertz, a senior middle blocker, collected 10 kills and 12 aces, while Hunter added six aces on 34 total serving chances and 11 digs.
Newport (1-5, 1-8) was scheduled Tuesday to host Philomath before traveling Thursday to face Sweet Home in a pair of league matches.
“Next, we plan to expose Philomath’s weakness on Tuesday at home and see if we can take a few sets off of them this time around,” Smallwood said.
Eddyville Charter def. Siletz Valley, 3-0; Alsea def. Siletz Valley, 3-0
After the Eagles rolled to a 25-14, 25-10, 25-8 defeat of the Warriors in a 1A-3 Mountain West League match Thursday in Siletz, the Warriors fell 25-15, 25-18, 25-13 the next evening at Alsea.
Eddyville (10-1, 11-4) was scheduled Tuesday to host Alsea, then plays Mohawk at 6 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) at home in a matchup of league leaders. Mohawk, which began the week 11-0, 13-7, dealt Eddyville its lone league defeat in a four-set match Sept. 22 on the Mustangs’ home court.
The Warriors (3-9, 3-10) are scheduled to close the regular season with a Wednesday match at Mapleton and a 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, league match at home against Crow.
Sheridan def. Taft, 3-0
At Sheridan, the Spartans sent Taft to its second straight 3A-3 PacWest Conference setback Thursday evening in a 25-14, 25-19, 25-8 loss.
After dropping to 3-6, 7-9, the Tigers were scheduled Tuesday to play a league match at eighth-ranked Scio, then return at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to their home court to face Dayton in Taft’s final regular season home match.
Monroe def. Toledo, 3-0
At Toledo, the No. 2 Dragons put an end to the Boomers’ two-match winning streak Thursday in 25-12, 25-6, 25-13 sweep in 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference play.
This week, Toledo (6-6, 7-9) was scheduled Tuesday to host East Linn Christian Academy, travel Thursday to play at Oakridge, then conclude the regular campaign with Saturday league matches against Waldport and Reedsport at Monroe High School.
