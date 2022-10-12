WALDPORT — Thursday night was supposed to belong to Katie Pankey and Cayden Ritchey, the two seniors on the Waldport High School varsity volleyball roster. Unfortunately for Pankey, Ritchey and the rest of the Irish, the visiting Oakland Oakers had other plans.

Following a brief ceremony to honor Pankey and Ritchey’s Irish volleyball careers, the Oakers put a damper on the evening for Waldport fans at Irish Pavilion with a 25-12, 25-11, 25-18 sweep in 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference play.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.