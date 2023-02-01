WALDPORT — A wise frog named Kermit once sang, “It’s not easy being green.” This season, members of the Waldport High School boys basketball team can be forgiven if they’ve been overheard singing a similar tune.

Nothing’s come without its struggles for this year’s Irish under first-year head coach Connor Swertfeger, who saw that point driven home in a pair of 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference losses late last week. After Oakland bolted out of the starting gate Thursday night at Irish Pavilion in streaking to 51-7 victory over Waldport, the Irish fell 61-32 Saturday afternoon at home against Central Linn.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.