Waldport High School senior forward Dulton Rodgers fends off Oakland defender Tucker Cozart last Thursday night during the Oakers’ 51-7 victory in a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference boys basketball game at Irish Pavilion in Waldport. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Waldport senior forward TJ Lupardes, right, leaps to control the opening tip against Oakridge sophomore post Gabe Williamson at the start of the Oakers’ win in 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference boys basketball action at Irish Pavilion in Waldport.
Waldport sophomore guard Jorge De Varona weaves his way through traffic in the paint during Oakland’s victory Thursday night over the Irish in a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference boys basketball game in Waldport.
Freshman guard Kelden McNeil looks to send a pass past Oakland guard Joseph Fusco during the Oakers’ victory last Thursday night at Irish Pavilion in Waldport.
WALDPORT — A wise frog named Kermit once sang, “It’s not easy being green.” This season, members of the Waldport High School boys basketball team can be forgiven if they’ve been overheard singing a similar tune.
Nothing’s come without its struggles for this year’s Irish under first-year head coach Connor Swertfeger, who saw that point driven home in a pair of 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference losses late last week. After Oakland bolted out of the starting gate Thursday night at Irish Pavilion in streaking to 51-7 victory over Waldport, the Irish fell 61-32 Saturday afternoon at home against Central Linn.
The losses dropped Waldport to 2-11 in league games and 2-16 overall, and extended the Irish’s losing streak to 10 games.
Waldport looks to snap the string and win for the first time since a 44-38 home victory over Reedsport on Jan. 6 with a 7:30 p.m. league game Friday, Feb. 3, at Lowell. The Devils, who began the week 2-10, 6-12, entered their Tuesday game at Toledo having lost four straight.
ELSEWHERE:
Stayton 69, Newport 55
The seventh-ranked Eagles picked up the 4A-3 Oregon West Conference win Friday night at Spangler Court, sending Newport to its fourth loss in its last five outings.
The Cubs, who slipped to 1-2 in league, 9-7 overall, hit the road Thursday, Feb. 2, for a league game at North Marion, ranked No. 5 in last week’s OSAA coaches poll.
In other boys games late last week:
• Toledo dropped a pair of 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference road games, falling 65-18 at No. 4 East Linn Christian Academy, and 62-28 on Saturday at Bandon to fall to 2-10, 2-18. The Boomers played Tuesday at home against Lowell, and on Thursday, Feb. 2, play their final home game of the regular season in a 7:30 p.m. contest against Illinois Valley.
• Alsea scored a 62-25 victory last Thursday at Siletz Valley in a 1A-3 Mountain West League game. The Warriors (5-6, 15-10) were scheduled to play Tuesday at Mohawk, then have a week off before traveling for a Tuesday, Feb. 7, league game at Mapleton.
• Taft fell 59-32 last Friday night at No. 9 Santiam Christian, sending the Tigers to their second consecutive 3A-3 PacWest Conference setback. Taft played a Monday home conference game against Sheridan, and hosts a 7:30 p.m. PacWest game Friday night in Lincoln City against Amity.
