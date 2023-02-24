Ivan Weisz, left, poses with Newport Swim Team assistant coach Maria Pettis and Weisz’s assortment of medals and ribbons he won competing Feb. 18-19 at the Oregon Swimming Short-Course 10U Championships at Willamalane Park Swim Center in Springfield. (Photo courtesy of Randi Weisz)
SPRINGFIELD — Ivan Weisz took home three individual state titles and was one of four Newport Swim Team athletes to compete Feb. 18-19 at the Oregon Swimming Short-Course 10U Championships at Willamalane Park Swim Center.
Racing in the 9-year-old boys division, Weisz won the 50-meter, 100- and 200-freestyle races, and also placed third in the 50 backstroke, fourth in the 50 butterfly, fifth in the 100-individual medley, and swam a leg for the 9-10 boys fourth-place 200-freestyle relay team.
NST 10-year-old Jay Eibner earned a seventh-place finish in the 200 freestyle, ninth in the 50 breaststroke 12th in the 100-individual medley, 100 breaststroker and 200-individual medley, and 16th in the 100 freestyle.
Leo, swimming for NST at age 10, placed 14th in the 200-individual medley and 15h in the 200 freestyle; and Pettis added a 19th-place finish in the 200 freestyle.
Newport Swim Team was one of 35 club swim programs from throughout the state that competed at the meet.
