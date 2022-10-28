DALLAS — the Newport Swim Team youth club opened its 2022-23 season Saturday and Sunday at the Blue Dolphin Swim Team Fall Invitational.

Eleven NST athletes competed against nine other teams and finished in fifth place with 387 points. Host-team Blue Dolphin won the team championship with 637 points. According to Newport head coach John Wray, several events were held in “mixed” fashion, meaning there was no gender or age requirement in order to compete, and therefore, NST athletes ages 12 and 13 raced against girls and boys up to age 18.

