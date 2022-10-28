DALLAS — the Newport Swim Team youth club opened its 2022-23 season Saturday and Sunday at the Blue Dolphin Swim Team Fall Invitational.
Eleven NST athletes competed against nine other teams and finished in fifth place with 387 points. Host-team Blue Dolphin won the team championship with 637 points. According to Newport head coach John Wray, several events were held in “mixed” fashion, meaning there was no gender or age requirement in order to compete, and therefore, NST athletes ages 12 and 13 raced against girls and boys up to age 18.
Fifteen-year-old Ben Hurty claimed individual victories for NST in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, and earned a second-place finish in the 500 freestyle. Newport’s Jahan Eibner, age 13, won the 300 breaststroke, took second in the 200 individual medley and third in both the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Other swimmers to star last weekend for NST included 12-year-old Ilona Weisz, who won the 12-and-under 50 butterfly and 50 backstroke, Gigi Howard, age 12, who was fourth in the mixed 400 individual medley, and Skyla Chen, who claimed bronze in the 100 individual medley and 50 butterfly and fourth in the 50 backstroke.
In 49 total swims, Newport Swim Team athletes set 22 personal-best times. Nine-year-old Ivan Weisz (50 backstroke and 100 individual medley), Ilona Weisz (50 backstroke) and 9-year-old Jay Eibner (200 individual medley and 200 freestyle) set Oregon Swimming “A” qualifying times, while Howard (400 individual medley), Ivan Weisz (50 breaststroke) and Chen (100 freestyle and 50 backstroke) posted OSI “B” times.
Other NST athletes who competed last weekend included Ana Kaldy, Claire Hurty, Aine Mather and Kindel Brandenberger. According to its website (https://www.teamunify.com/team/ornst/page/home) NST’s next scheduled competition is the AAA Turkey Dive, slated for Nov. 5-6 in Albany.
