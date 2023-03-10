CORVALLIS — Many of the same athletes to lead the Newport High School swim teams to top-five finishes two weeks previous at the 2023 OSAA 4A/3A/2A/1A State Swim Championships made some more waves last weekend at the Senior Region XII Arena Short Course Championships at Osborn Aquatic Center.

At a meet that drew 33 teams from Oregon and Alaska and more than 450 swimmers, NST placed 16th overall in the team standings with 115 points. Corvallis Aquatic Club, the host team, claimed the combined girls and boys team title with 1,905 points.

