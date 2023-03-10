CORVALLIS — Many of the same athletes to lead the Newport High School swim teams to top-five finishes two weeks previous at the 2023 OSAA 4A/3A/2A/1A State Swim Championships made some more waves last weekend at the Senior Region XII Arena Short Course Championships at Osborn Aquatic Center.
At a meet that drew 33 teams from Oregon and Alaska and more than 450 swimmers, NST placed 16th overall in the team standings with 115 points. Corvallis Aquatic Club, the host team, claimed the combined girls and boys team title with 1,905 points.
The seven-swimmer Newport contingent was paced by Newport High School junior Sam Postlewait, and Layla Bretz and NHS sophomore Ben Hurty. Individually, Postlewait placed fourth in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events, was eighth in the 100 backstroke, and ninth in the 200 freestyle. Bretz claimed sixth in the 50 freestyle, 15th in the 100 butterfly, 20th in the 100 backstroke and 23rd in the 200 backstroke. Hurty collected 10th-place finishes in the 100 and 500 freestyle, a fourth in the 400-individual medley, and a ninth in the 200-individual medley.
Other NST competitors included:
• Ivan Farias, who placed 68th in the 100 breaststroke;
• Claire Hurty, who took 20th in the 1,000 freestyle, 27th in the 500 freestyle and 41st in the 200 backstroke;
• Ana Kaldy, who took 15th in the 1,650 freestyle, 25th in the 1,000 freestyle, and 51st in the 500 freestyle;
• And William Postlewait, who took 38th in the 1,000 backstroke, and 58th in the 100 backstroke.
Additionally, the NST boys 200-medley relay team, composed of Sam Postlewait, Farias, Hurty, and William Postlewait, placed 12th. In a new event, Claire Hurty, Ben Hurty, Bretz and Sam Postlewait combined to post a 12th-place team finish in the combined (girls and boys) 200-medley relay.
Sam Postlewait sees the next action for NST athletes when he competes March 9-12 at the Speedo Spring Sectionals at Federal Way, Washington.
