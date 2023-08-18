Skyla Chen, racing for Newport Swim Team, competes last Saturday morning in the ages 9-12 mixed 200-yard freestyle at the Newport Aquatic Center during the second day of the three-day Seahorse Invitational swim meet at Newport Aquatic Center. Chen won three races on the weekend and NST scored 41 victories overall at the annual season-ending event. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
At the very end of a long 2022-23 season, the Newport Swim Team closed out the campaign with a peak performance, and sent head coach John Wray into coaching retirement (again) in fitting fashion while dominating the competition at the youth club team’s annual Seahorse Invitational meet, held Aug. 11-13 at the Newport Aquatic Center.
NST hosted 14 Oregon swim teams and more than 250 athletes at the 48th Seahorse Invitational, and those in attendance there to root, root, root for the home team were rarely disappointed. Newport Swim Team athletes combined to post 162 top-10 finishes, including 41 event victories. Local stars last weekend included Sam Postlewait, Ben Hurty, Layla Bretz and Ivan Weisz, each of whom swam to six individual titles.
