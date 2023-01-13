NST_Jan.-13

Newport Swim Team member Ilona Weisz competed with the 32-athlete Team Oregon at the Pacific Coast All-Star Meet, held Jan. 7 and 8 in Snohomish, Washington. On the weekend, Weisz broke four girls ages 11-12 NST team records and posted personal-best times in each of the six individual events in which she swam. (Photo courtesy of Randi Weisz)

While 12-year-old Ilona Weisz represented the Newport Swim Team club program as a member of the 32-athlete Team Oregon at the Jan. 7-8 Pacific Coast All-Star Meet in Snohomish, Washington, 12 NST swimmers competed Jan. 6-8 at the Corvallis Aquatic Team Open meet.

With the Oregon all-star contingent swimming against teams from Northern California, Southern California and Washington, Weisz placed third in the 50- and 200-yard freestyle events, placed fourth in the 100 freestyle and swam on four relay teams that earned top-three finishes. In the process of setting six personal-best times in six individual races, Weisz broke NST team age group records in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle, marks previously held by Lauren Bobo-Shisler, currently a sophomore swimming at Linfield University. Weisz also set a team record in the 50 butterfly, a time record previously held by current NST athlete, Layla Bretz.

