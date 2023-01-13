Newport Swim Team member Ilona Weisz competed with the 32-athlete Team Oregon at the Pacific Coast All-Star Meet, held Jan. 7 and 8 in Snohomish, Washington. On the weekend, Weisz broke four girls ages 11-12 NST team records and posted personal-best times in each of the six individual events in which she swam. (Photo courtesy of Randi Weisz)
While 12-year-old Ilona Weisz represented the Newport Swim Team club program as a member of the 32-athlete Team Oregon at the Jan. 7-8 Pacific Coast All-Star Meet in Snohomish, Washington, 12 NST swimmers competed Jan. 6-8 at the Corvallis Aquatic Team Open meet.
With the Oregon all-star contingent swimming against teams from Northern California, Southern California and Washington, Weisz placed third in the 50- and 200-yard freestyle events, placed fourth in the 100 freestyle and swam on four relay teams that earned top-three finishes. In the process of setting six personal-best times in six individual races, Weisz broke NST team age group records in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle, marks previously held by Lauren Bobo-Shisler, currently a sophomore swimming at Linfield University. Weisz also set a team record in the 50 butterfly, a time record previously held by current NST athlete, Layla Bretz.
At Corvallis, NST swimmers competed against 20 additional Oregon teams and more than 400 swimmers in taking ninth place in the team standings, collecting 18 top-five placings, two Northwest Age-Group Championship qualifying times, and four Oregon State Championship qualifying times. As a team, 63 percent of NST swims resulted in personal-best times.
Highlights for NST at Corvallis included Sam Postlewait’s individual victories in the boys 15-and-over 200-yard backstroke, and Jahan Eibner’s wins in the boys ages 13-14 400-individual medley and 200 breaststroke.
Others who competed for NST in Corvallis included Madi and Hudson Cline, Ivan Weisz, Jay Eibner, Gwynn and Will Postlewait, Bretz, Ana Kaldy and Ruby Perucci.
NST is next scheduled to compete Jan. 21-22 at the Lebanon Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.