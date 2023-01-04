TOLEDO — The Toledo High School girls basketball team couldn’t find its scoring touch Tuesday night, and foul trouble plagued the Boomers throughout their 48-35 loss to ninth-ranked Monroe/Alsea in a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference game.

Though Toledo rallied from a five-point deficit after eight minutes to take a 28-26 lead into halftime, the Dragons wore down Toledo in the second half. Monroe-Alsea closed the third quarter on an 8-2 run that began when junior Matilyn Richardson turned a steal into a transition layup with 3:01 to play in the period to give the Dragons a 32-31 lead.

