TOLEDO — The Toledo High School girls basketball team couldn’t find its scoring touch Tuesday night, and foul trouble plagued the Boomers throughout their 48-35 loss to ninth-ranked Monroe/Alsea in a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference game.
Though Toledo rallied from a five-point deficit after eight minutes to take a 28-26 lead into halftime, the Dragons wore down Toledo in the second half. Monroe-Alsea closed the third quarter on an 8-2 run that began when junior Matilyn Richardson turned a steal into a transition layup with 3:01 to play in the period to give the Dragons a 32-31 lead.
After taking a 37-33 advantage into the fourth quarter, the Dragons began the final period with an Emily Hull drive and score, boosted their lead to 10 points just a minute into the quarter and outscored the Boomers down the stretch 11-2.
Richardson and sophomore Lainie Bateman scored 10 points apiece to lead the way for Monroe/Alsea, which won its sixth straight. The Dragons improved to 2-0 in league games, 7-0 overall.
Senior guard Avery Tyler did the majority of her damage for the Boomers at the charity stripe in scoring a game-high 15 points with the help of an 11-for-17 effort at the line. Senior wing Sierra Ferguson added a trio of second quarter 3-pointers and finished with 11 points for Toledo.
The Boomers, who dropped their fourth straight after going winless in three games the previous weekend at the annual 2A Preview showcase tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center, slipped to 1-1 in conference games, 4-6 overall. They’ll look to get back in the win column tonight (Friday) with a 7:30 p.m. league contest at Oakridge, which was 2-0, 6-2 heading into its Wednesday game league game at home against Central Linn.
The Boomers begin next week with a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday home game against 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference-foe East Linn Christian Academy, then play Thursday, Jan. 12 at Lowell.
ELSEWHERE:
Taft 56, Dayton 42
At Lincoln City, the Tigers won their third straight game Tuesday night in their 3A-3 PacWest Conference season debut.
Taft, which improved to 1-0 in league games, 6-4 overall, play a 7:30 p.m. league game tonight (Friday) at home against Santiam Christian (1-0, 7-3), ranked No. 7 in this week’s OSAA 3A coaches poll.
Gold Beach 34, Waldport 21
At Waldport, the Irish, battling illness and injuries throughout the season, fell for the fourth time in their last six games Tuesday in a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference contest at Irish Pavilion.
Waldport (0-2, 2-6) plays back-to-back league games to end the week. The Irish host Valley Coast Conference-foe Reedsport (0-2, 0-7) at 7:30 p.m. today, then play a 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, league game at home against East Linn Christian Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.