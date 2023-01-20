Toledo High School senior forward Avery Tyler drives the lane between Central Linn defenders Jayne Neal, left, and Maya Rowland on Tuesday night late in the second quarter of their 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference girls basketball game in Toledo. Tyler scored 11 points in second-ranked Central Linn’s 51-24 victory. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Toledo High School senior forward Avery Tyler drives the lane between Central Linn defenders Jayne Neal, left, and Maya Rowland on Tuesday night late in the second quarter of their 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference girls basketball game in Toledo. Tyler scored 11 points in second-ranked Central Linn’s 51-24 victory. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
TOLEDO — The Toledo High School girls basketball team had high hopes for a Tuesday night upset of Central Linn, ranked No. 2 in the latest OSAA 2A coaches poll, prior to the teams’ 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference matchup. But the shots didn’t fall for the home team, the Cobra defense proved too tough and Central Linn rolled to the 51-24 victory.
Senior guard Avery Tyler scored 11 points to lead the Boomer effort, and senior wing Sierra Ferguson added six for the Boomers, who saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.
The Cobras, who remained perfect in league play at 8-0, and moved to 15-1 overall, never allowed the Toledo offense to find its footing. They limited the Boomers to just three successful shots from the field during the first half — a Kylie Warfield 3-pointer in the first quarter and a Ferguson runner and a Tyler layup in the second quarter.
Leading 8-4 at the start of the second period, twin sisters Maya and Gemma Rowland sparked a 16-5 Central Linn burst that left little doubt as to the final outcome before the halftime buzzer sounded. Gemma Rowland scored back-to-back buckets in the paint to start the second quarter. Maya Rowland followed with a basket in the interior and a 3-pointer as the Cobras surged to a 17-4 lead.
Central Linn kept the pressure on high to start the second half, opening the third quarter on an 8-2 run, and never looked back. Sophomore Lulu Howard’s long-range jumper from just inside the 3-point arc gave the Cobras a 30-point lead with 2:22 to play in the third quarter.
The Boomers were scheduled to play a critical stretch of their 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference schedule the rest of the week. They were slated Thursday to play at Oakland and Friday, Jan. 20, against Monroe/Alsea at Monroe High School to start a run of four road games in Toledo’s next five outings.
Elsewhere in Tuesday night girls basketball:
Eddyville Charter broke a three-game losing streak with a 41-35 victory at home over Triangle Lake in 1A-3 Mountain West League play. The Eagles, who improved to 5-2 in league games, 7-6 overall, were slated Thursday to play at Mapleton, then travel for a 7 p.m. league game Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Siletz Valley.
Bandon sent Waldport to a 45-27 loss in a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference game at Irish Pavilion. Waldport, which sits at 3-5 in league, 5-9 overall, travels for a 6 p.m. league game tonight at Gold Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.