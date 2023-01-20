TOLEDO — The Toledo High School girls basketball team had high hopes for a Tuesday night upset of Central Linn, ranked No. 2 in the latest OSAA 2A coaches poll, prior to the teams’ 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference matchup. But the shots didn’t fall for the home team, the Cobra defense proved too tough and Central Linn rolled to the 51-24 victory.

Senior guard Avery Tyler scored 11 points to lead the Boomer effort, and senior wing Sierra Ferguson added six for the Boomers, who saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

