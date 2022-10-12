LINCOLN CITY — Senior running back Devin Evjen ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns, including a 53-yard scoring scamper late in the fourth quarter that all but iced 10th-ranked Taft High School’s 43-28 victory Friday night over Waldport in an all-Lincoln County School District 2A-SD 2 football battle during Taft homecoming weekend at Voris Field.

Tigers junior quarterback Armando Fajardo was 13 of 23 through the air for 265 yards and three touchdowns, and freshman receiver Kol Tolan caught four passes for 114 yards and a touchdown as Taft inched closer to a postseason berth and moved to 2-1 in league games, 5-1 overall.

