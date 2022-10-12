Senior running back Devin Enjen, from Taft, gets ready to absorb a hit from Waldport junior Elijah Perez on Friday night during a 2A-SD 2 football game at Voris Field in Lincoln City. The No. 10 Tigers gutted out a 43-28 win in the all-Lincoln County School District affair.
Waldport sophomore running back Jorge De Varona sprints through a hole in the Taft defense Friday night in the first half of the Tigers’ 43-28 victory in a 2A-SD 2 football game at Voris Field in Lincoln City.
Taft sophomore Cooper O’Laughlin attempts to wrap up Waldport running back Jorge De Varona behind the line of scrimmage Friday night as the Tigers earned a 43-38 victory in a 2A-SD 2 football game Friday night at Voris Field in Lincoln City.
LINCOLN CITY — Senior running back Devin Evjen ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns, including a 53-yard scoring scamper late in the fourth quarter that all but iced 10th-ranked Taft High School’s 43-28 victory Friday night over Waldport in an all-Lincoln County School District 2A-SD 2 football battle during Taft homecoming weekend at Voris Field.
Tigers junior quarterback Armando Fajardo was 13 of 23 through the air for 265 yards and three touchdowns, and freshman receiver Kol Tolan caught four passes for 114 yards and a touchdown as Taft inched closer to a postseason berth and moved to 2-1 in league games, 5-1 overall.
Taft’s second straight win following a 50-26 loss on the road Sept. 23 to third-ranked Lowell was far from a walk in the park, as Tigers head coach Jake Tolan wrote in a Sunday email to News-Times staff.
“I was extremely proud of my team Friday for their ability to continue fighting and never give up, even in the face of adversity when the game didn’t go as scheduled,” Tolan wrote. “We went into the game against Waldport thinking it would be an easier win, but a lot of credit needs to go to Waldport’s players and coaches who came into Friday’s game ready to play and gave us a huge challenge.”
The Irish, who slipped to 1-2 in league, 2-3 overall, were left to wonder if the scoreboard could’ve told a different story if not for their five turnovers — three lost fumbles and two interceptions. They received two rushing touchdowns and a workmanlike effort from sophomore running back Jorge De Varona, forced into the role of wildcat-style quarterback in heavy packages due to multiple player injuries plaguing Waldport throughout the season. Irish junior running backs Elijah Perez and Preston Segaline each added a scoring run.
It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that Taft earned itself some breathing room. A 14-yard Segaline touchdown run cut the Tigers’ lead to 29-28 with 8:51 to play in regulation before Taft dealt the Irish the knockout punches.
The Tigers took just 1:39 off the clock in marching 70 yards on their ensuing possession, culminating in a 35-yard scoring strike from Fajardo to Kol Tolan. After an extra-point kick by junior Evan Halferty — a perfect 5-for-5 on extra-point attempts for the night — made it 36-28, Waldport’s next drive stopped deep in Taft territory on a lost fumble.
Faced with third-and-15 at their own 10-yard line with under four minutes to play, the Tigers went to air, and Fajardo connected with senior Baron Delameter for a 37-yard completion that took the air out of Waldport’s sails. On the following play, Evjen got loose for his longest run of the night, a 53-yard touchdown gallop with 2:24 to play.
Halferty recovered a Waldport fumble on its next play from scrimmage with 2:12 to play, and that finished it off.
“Ultimately, our offense was able to answer every Waldport score and our defense was able to get some timely turnovers late in the 4th quarter, which ultimately sealed the win for us,” the coach said.
Taft senior Alex Carrasco topped the Tiger defense with 14 tackles, while senior Roman Pena and junior Steven Stahl registered 12 tackles apiece. Senior Gavin Koceja and Carrasco each snagged an interception for a defense that looks to be tested on the road this weekend.
The Tigers face a tall task when they return to the gridiron Friday night, Oct. 14, to play at No. 8 Monroe. The Dragons, 3-1, 4-2, fell 42-6 last Friday night at league-leading Lowell, but average 35.67 points per game.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, the Irish host Toledo in another all-Lincoln County School District league matchup.
ELSEWHERE:
Toledo 36, Central Linn 16
At Toledo, senior Rayden Taylor rushed 15 times, sophomore Tyee Garcia carried the ball 10 times, and each ran for 176 yards in leading the Boomers to the 2A-SD 2 victory at Jack Dahl Stadium.
Boomers junior quarterback Christian Retherford rushed for 41 yards on 13 carries and was 3-of-6 through the air. Senior hybrid receiver/tight end Wyatt Ammons caught two Retherford passes for 20 yards and sophomore receiver Josh McCammon added a 25-yard reception as Toledo upped its record to 2-1 in league games, 3-2 overall.
Toledo travels for a 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, league game at Lincoln County School District-rival Waldport.
Eddyville Charter 39, Crow 6
At Eugene, the Eagles leveled their 1A, 6-player, SD 2-North record with the league win Saturday night on the road.
After improving to 2-2 in league games, 2-3 overall, Eddyville plays its final regular season home game at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, against Jewell. The Blue jays (2-2, 2-3), enter on a three-game losing streak.
Santiam Christian 48, Newport 0
At Adair Village, the fifth-ranked Eagles remained undefeated Friday night and sent Newport to its second straight 3A-SD 2 defeat.
The Cubs, who fell to 1-3, 1-5, visit Scio (1-3, 3-3) for a 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, league game. They return one last time Friday, Oct, 28, to Morrow Field in Newport for the Cubs’ season finale against Jefferson.
Siletz Valley 1, Mapleton 0
At Siletz, the sixth-ranked Warriors scored their second straight forfeit victory Friday night in a scheduled 1A, 6-player, SD-2 North contest.
Siletz Valley (4-0, 5-1) is slated Friday night to play at defending state champion and second-ranked Triangle Lake (4-0, 6-0) in a battle of the league’s top-two teams.
