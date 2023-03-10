Guard play was a particularly bright spot for the 2022-23 edition of the Newport High School boys basketball team, and coaches from throughout the 4A-3 Oregon West Conference took notice.

A trio of talented backcourt mates — freshman Aaidyn Bokuro, senior Markus Everitt, and junior Ethan Osborn — were recently named honorable mention when the league published its all-league teams and postseason honors as voted on by league coaches.

