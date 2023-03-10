Freshman Aaidyn Bokuro is one of three Newport High School boys basketball players recently receiving honorable mention when the 4A-3 Oregon West Conference released its all-league honors and postseason awards. (News-Times file photo)
Freshman Aaidyn Bokuro is one of three Newport High School boys basketball players recently receiving honorable mention when the 4A-3 Oregon West Conference released its all-league honors and postseason awards. (News-Times file photo)
Newport High School guard Markus Everitt was an honorable mention selection after 4A-3 Oregon West Conference coaches voted on postseason league awards and honors.
Ethan Osborn, Newport junior guard, was an honorable mention 4A-3 Oregon West Conference all-league selection as recently voted on by conference coaches.
Guard play was a particularly bright spot for the 2022-23 edition of the Newport High School boys basketball team, and coaches from throughout the 4A-3 Oregon West Conference took notice.
A trio of talented backcourt mates — freshman Aaidyn Bokuro, senior Markus Everitt, and junior Ethan Osborn — were recently named honorable mention when the league published its all-league teams and postseason honors as voted on by league coaches.
During a strong freshman campaign, Bokuro averaged a team-leading 9.1 points, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Everitt scored 7.5 points a game and added 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per outing, and Osborn shot a team-high 67 percent from the foul line and averaged 6.5 points, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
North Marion sophomore Cole Hammack received Player of the Year honors, and Philomath coach Blake Ecker, Cascade’s Justin Amaya, and Tully Wagner from North Marion shared Coach of the Year accolades.
Hammack was joined on the all-conference first team by Cascade sophomore Landon Knox, Philomath seniors Cole Beardsley and Ty May, Stayton senior Garrett Callsen and Cascade senior Spencer Horne.
4A-3 OREGON WEST CONFERENCE
BOYS BASKETBALL HONORS
Player of the Year: Cole Hammack, So., North Marion.
Coaches of the Year: Blake Ecker, Philomath; Justin Amaya, Cascade; Tully Wagner, North Marion.
All-Conference selections
First team — Cole Hammack, So., North Marion; Landon Knox, So., Cascade; Cole Beardsley, Sr., Philomath; Ty May, Sr., Philomath; Garrett Callsen, Sr., Stayton; Spencer Horne, Sr., Cascade.
Second team — Gavin Berning, Sr., Stayton; Sam Horne, Sr., Cascade; Jacob Peters, Jr., Philomath; Carter Reilly, Jr., North Marion; Dawson Schrenk, Jr., North Marion.
Honorable mention — Anthony Best, So, Cascade; Rogue Newton, Sr., Cascade; Kaiden Ford, So., Cascade; Aaidyn Bokuro, Fr., Newport; Markus Everitt, Sr., Newport; Ethan Osborn, Jr., Newport; Marcus Ledesma, Sr., North Marion; Chad Russell, Sr., Philomath; Preston Kramer, Jr., Philomath; Jace Aguilar, Sr., Stayton; Nathan Aker, Jr., Sweet Home; Colin Nicholson, Jr., Sweet Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.