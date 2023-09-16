The high school boys soccer team from Newport/Waldport High appears poised for a season to remember.

The Cubs, ranked No. 4 in the latest OSAA 4A boys soccer coaches poll, boosted their early-season record to 3-0-0 with a pair of non-league 4A shutout victories before healthy and vocal crowds at Gene Morrow Field in Newport. On Sept. 7 in its home debut, Newport/Waldport cruised to a 6-0 blanking of Banks/Vernonia. On Monday night, the Cubs followed with a 4-0 defeat of Marshfield.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.