Newport High School senior defender/midfielder Charlotte Gardner battles for possession with Marshfield junior Helena Blood on Monday night at Gene Morrow Field in Newport. The Cubs girls soccer team produced its most complete effort of the early season in its 7-1 non-league victory. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Newport/Waldport sophomore Ollie Peralta (No. 18), and Cubs teammates Aaidyn Bokuro, left, and Diego Romero leap above a group of Banks/Vernonia defenders to redirect a crossing attempt Sept. 7 as the Cubs boys soccer team posts a 4-0 non-league 4A win in its Gene Morrow Field debut.
Newport junior midfielder Kianna Leonard looks to battle past Marshfield senior defender Morgan Picatti during the Cubs’ five-goal first half Monday night at Gene Morrow Field en route to their 7-1 non-league 4A girls soccer victory.
Maria De Jesus Mendoza Alastriste, Newport sophomore midfielder/forward, survives something more than a gentle nudge levied by Marshfield senior defender Izabel Perez on Monday night at Gene Morrow Field in Newport.
Newport/Waldport head coach Ollie Richardson, far left, and members of the Cubs boys soccer team stand for a moment of silence in remembrance of Yael “Santi” Felix-Trejo prior to its home match debut, Sept. 7 at Gene Morrow Field on the NHS campus.
Chava Magana, Newport/Waldport junior midfielder/forward, splits a pair of Marshfield defenders Monday night at Gene Morrow Field during the Cubs’ 4-0 boys soccer victory.
Becker Wills, Newport/Waldport midfielder, battles for the soccer ball Monday night at Gene Morrow Field in Newport during the Cubs’ 4-0 blanking of Marshfield in a non-league 4A match.
The high school boys soccer team from Newport/Waldport High appears poised for a season to remember.
The Cubs, ranked No. 4 in the latest OSAA 4A boys soccer coaches poll, boosted their early-season record to 3-0-0 with a pair of non-league 4A shutout victories before healthy and vocal crowds at Gene Morrow Field in Newport. On Sept. 7 in its home debut, Newport/Waldport cruised to a 6-0 blanking of Banks/Vernonia. On Monday night, the Cubs followed with a 4-0 defeat of Marshfield.
