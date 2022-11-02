If there was any question regarding the quality of soccer in the city of Newport, the Newport High School girls and boys teams gave the definitive answer Saturday by winning 4A state play-in matches.
After the Newport boys forged a 2-0 afternoon shutout of La Grande at Eastern Oregon University, the Cubs girls did more than just defend their home turf later that evening with a 5-1 victory over Junction City at Morrow Field. The matching wins advanced both teams to the 4A state tournament, marking the first time both Newport programs reached state in the same season.
Cubs girls coach Travis Leonard says Newport’s soccer success at the high school level is the direct result of the strength of its local youth program, the Central Coast Soccer Association.
“I think this shows that we really are a soccer town, and you definitely have to give as much credit as possible to the Central Coast Soccer Association for that,” Leonard, who also coaches for CCSA, said. “Without that high-quality youth instruction, we wouldn’t be where we are today, so hats off to CCSA, and board president Tom Hurst.”
The Newport girls, making their second trip to the 16-team state tournament in program history, and the second in as many seasons, host a Wednesday first-round match against Ontario. The Cubs (12-2-1), the No. 6 seed in this year’s bracket, traveled nearly eight hours and into the Mountain Time Zone last autumn for a play-in match they won 2-1 at Ontario.
Ollie Richardson’s Cubs boys hit the road Tuesday to play a first-round match at Madras in a contest that finished well past the News-Times sports’ deadline. Newport (6-4-5), this year’s 4A boys tourney’s No. 13 seed, won its first state championship in 2016 with a victory over Madras in a shootout following scoreless regulation and a 1-1 tie after two 10-minute overtime periods.
“They got revenge on us in 2018 in the quarterfinals and beat us 2-1,” Richardson said Sunday of Madras. “It’s our turn for some revenge on Tuesday.”
The Newport-Madras boys winner advances to a Saturday, Nov. 5, quarterfinal against the winner of Tuesday’s Tillamook-Ontario match.
In the girls tournament, the Ontario-Newport winner draws a Saturday quarterfinal against Tuesday’s winner of a Klamath-Union/Gladstone first-round battle.
Newport girls 5, Junction City 1
Sophomores Brisa Aguilar and Sasha Moran did as they usually do — Aguilar scored twice and Moran once — but one of the hardest-working Cubs, junior midfielder Layla Newell, grabbed her own share of Saturday’s spotlight.
Newell, who along with Aguilar, Moran and Kianna Leonard, helps make Newport’s midfield contingent as strong as any in the classification, contributed two goals an assist as the Cubs sent Junction City home with its seventh loss in the Tigers’ final eight matches to finish at 2-12-1.
“It’s pretty good she found her scoring touch, and it’s obviously coming at the right time,” Leonard said of Newell’s play-in match prowess on the offensive end. “She’s struggled with her finishing all season in games and in training. She’s been looking for it, and to score twice in our play-in game should be a boost of confidence and I hope that continues for however long we stick around.”
Newell set up Aguilar’s tally that began the scoring in the sixth minute before Aguilar beat Tigers keeper Gabriella Mardueno in the 12th for an unassisted goal and a 2-0 lead in the 12th minute of action.
Newell’s first goal came 10 minutes later, after she took a Kianna Leonard pass through the Junction City 18-yard box past several Tigers and sent a laser past Mardueno.
Though Elle Henson’s penalty kick goal three minutes into the second half ended Newport keeper Avolny Wolf’s attempt at a shutout, Moran responded with an unassisted goal three minutes later, and Newell closed it out by using her head to redirect a Kianna Leonard corner kick into the Junction City goal in the final 10 minutes of play.
“They’re pretty happy, but they know they’re capable of more,” Coach Leonard said. “I hope they can zero in and stay focused. We’re young and we don’t have a lot of experience playing as a winning team. There are going to be some growing pains, but we’re going to have to learn.”
The time of Wednesday’s match against Ontario in Newport had not been finalized as of the News-Times sports’ Sunday evening deadline.
JC
0 1 — 1
NHS
3 2 — 5
NHS — Brisa Aguilar (Layla Newell), 6:00
NHS — Aguilar, 12:00
NHS — Newell (Kianna Leonard), 22:00
JC — Elle Henson (PK), 43:00
NHS — Sasha Moran, 46:00
NHS — Newell (Leonard), 74:00
Shots on goal — Junction City 4, Newport 11. Saves — Junction City 6 (Gabriella Mardueno 6, Hannah Walker 0), Newport 3 (Avonly Wolf 3, Breanna Sanders 0). Corner kicks — Junction City 1, Newport 4. Fouls — Junction City 11, Newport 13. Yellow cards — none. Red cards — none.
Newport boys 2, La Grande 0
At La Grande, the Cubs extended their season with the Saturday shutout victory.
“We played well and had lots of chances to score, but still struggled to put the round thing in the back of the net,” Richardson wrote somewhat jokingly in a text message to News-Times staff. “We seem to be really efficient at kicking it over (the goal) and wide or right to the goalkeeper, but not in the actual goal.”
Senior Marlon Acevedo contributed to both Newport goals, scoring off an Ollie Peralta feed to break a scoreless tie about 15 minutes into the second half. Acevedo sent a long lead pass down the right wing to sophomore Chava Magana, who beat the La Grande keeper with 10 minutes to play in the match.
The Tigers, who scored just four goals all season, three in their regular season finale Oct 25 at Pendleton, closed the season 2-11-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.