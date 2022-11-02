If there was any question regarding the quality of soccer in the city of Newport, the Newport High School girls and boys teams gave the definitive answer Saturday by winning 4A state play-in matches.

After the Newport boys forged a 2-0 afternoon shutout of La Grande at Eastern Oregon University, the Cubs girls did more than just defend their home turf later that evening with a 5-1 victory over Junction City at Morrow Field. The matching wins advanced both teams to the 4A state tournament, marking the first time both Newport programs reached state in the same season.

