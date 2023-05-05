Seven senior Newport High School student-athletes were recognized Tuesday afternoon in the school’s Boone Center as each signed a national letter of intent to complete next school year in college sports. They are, from left, soccer player Byron Velazquez, soccer/basketball standout Avonly Wolf, baseball player Caleb Malloy, football player Jon Wiese, wrestler Emma Schaffner, basketball player Tori Smith, and swimmer Ana Kaldy. (Photo by Michael Heinbach)
Seven Newport High School seniors were recognized Tuesday afternoon during a brief celebration at the school’s Boone Center, honing each one’s commitment to attend school and join (at least one) athletic program at the collegiate level.
Shelley Moore, NHS assistant principal and athletic director, told the group from experience — she played volleyball collegiately at Portland State — that the experience of playing college sports, an opportunity only 7 percent of students receive, builds lifelong friendships, and helps prepare student-athletes for real-world experiences.
“I knowa my college teammates and I talk probably every day still,” Moore said during the ceremony’s introduction.
Here’s a look at the seven Newport student-athletes who earned their recognition Tuesday:
• Byron Velazquez, who solidified the Newport defense on a squad that reached the 4A state quarterfinals this past fall, signed to play soccer at Bushnell University in Eugene. Newport head boys soccer coach Ollie Richardson said Velazquez’s pending graduation leaves his program with a void to fill.
“I don’t know how to replace him,” Richardson said. “How do you replace a kid like this, both in the classroom and on the field? He’s just a great person.”
• Avonly Wolf, who starred at goalkeeper for the Cubs girls soccer team and at guard for the Newport girls basketball team, signed to play both sports at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene. She took a unique path to becoming a two-sport college athlete. Though initially the school sought Wolf’s soccer talents, she impressed NIC women’s basketball head coach Nate Covill during a workout with the team.
“On her campus visit we had Avonly work out with some of our players and another recruit. She instantly caught my eye with her foot work and shooting, Covill wrote in an email to News-Times staff. “I love multiple sport athletes and at out level kids can continue that path. It’s difficult but can be done. Someone willing to play, compete and work at 2 sports in college says something about a kids mental toughness, organizational skills and commitment. That is someone we want in our program.”
• Tori Smith, a key cog on the Cubs girls basketball team the past two seasons, signed to play at Alfred State College in Alfred, New York.
“One thing I have to say about Tori, she was one of our captains this year, and she’s really been a leader all season,” Newport girls basketball head coach Daryl Erwin said.
• Newport baseball standout Caleb Malloy, a pitcher, signed to play next school year at Western Oregon University in Monmouth.
“All of our guys are special, but Caleb’s grown up in our little league and played travel ball, and he’s everything that embodies what a Newport baseball player is on the field and off the field,” Newport baseball head coach Taylor Plesha said.
• Emma Schaffner is multi-sport athlete who signed to wrestle at Southern Oregon University in Ashland.
“I think the fact that Emma is going to be wrestling for the defending national champions with just two years of experience really peaks to her dedication, intelligence and a whole list of amazing words I can think of to describe her,” Micheal Bradley, Newport girls wrestling coach, said.
• Jon Wiese, who last weekend was named Prom King, inked to play football at Southern Oregon.
“Watching Jon grow over these last few years, getting to be his football coach, helping out in the wrestling room and watching him continue to grow … The one thing I can say about him is he works,” said Dan Schaffeld, NHDS football coach.
•Ana Kaldy, a swimmer at Newport, signed to continue her athletic and academic careers at Willamette University in Salem.
“She’s been swimming competitively for 10 years, and I’ve known her for nine of those, NHS swim coach John Wray said. “She will certainly be a valuable asset to Willamette University.”
