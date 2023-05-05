Seven Newport High School seniors were recognized Tuesday afternoon during a brief celebration at the school’s Boone Center, honing each one’s commitment to attend school and join (at least one) athletic program at the collegiate level.

Shelley Moore, NHS assistant principal and athletic director, told the group from experience — she played volleyball collegiately at Portland State — that the experience of playing college sports, an opportunity only 7 percent of students receive, builds lifelong friendships, and helps prepare student-athletes for real-world experiences.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.