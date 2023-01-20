Newport High School sophomore midfielder/forward Brisa Aguilar, photographed during a home match in the fall, is likely the Cubs girls soccer program’s first all-state first-team honoree. (News-Times file photo)
Following the most successful season in the history of the Newport High School girls soccer program in the fall, the Cubs’ breakout star garnered what’s likely the highest individual honor earned by a Newport girls soccer player.
In a list recently collected by SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive, NHS sophomore midfielder/forward Brisa Aguilar was selected to the 4A all-state girls soccer first team.
In helping lead the Cubs to a 13-3-1 record and their first appearance in the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs, the speedy, ball-savvy Aguilar amassed a team-best 18 goals to go along with eight assists. Aguilar is the lone underclassman selection to the all-state first team.
Newport head coach Travis Leonard, Aguilar’s coach through youth play with the Central Coast Soccer Association, was hardly surprised by Aguilar’s all-state selection, and believes she’s the school’s first all-state first-team girls soccer honoree.
“Brisa is a phenomenal player and contributes in all aspects of play on the field,” Leonard wrote in a text message to News-Times staff. “She works constantly to improve her skills and has an intense, competitive attitude.”
Other first-team honorees from the ultra-competitive 4A-3 Oregon West Conference are North Marion senior Saylor Swanson, and Philomath junior Kamilla Grimmer.
Senior Sela Freeman, from 4A state champion Marist Catholic, was named the 4A girls soccer Player of the Year. Spartans head coach Stefan Schroffner earned Coach of the Year honors.
2022 GIRLS SOCCER 4A ALL-STATE TEAMS AND HONORS
Player of the Year: Sela Freeman, Marist Catholic.
Coach of the year: Stefan Schroffner, Marist Catholic.
