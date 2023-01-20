Aguilar-all-state_Jan.-18

Newport High School sophomore midfielder/forward Brisa Aguilar, photographed during a home match in the fall, is likely the Cubs girls soccer program’s first all-state first-team honoree. (News-Times file photo)

Following the most successful season in the history of the Newport High School girls soccer program in the fall, the Cubs’ breakout star garnered what’s likely the highest individual honor earned by a Newport girls soccer player.

In a list recently collected by SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive, NHS sophomore midfielder/forward Brisa Aguilar was selected to the 4A all-state girls soccer first team.

