SWEET HOME — The Newport High School girls and boys soccer teams rebounded Tuesday from difficult stretches in their schedules, and their identical 8-0 victories in 4A-3 Oregon West Conference play at league-rival Sweet Home couldn’t have come at a better time. Both matches were halted in the second half via the goal-differential rule.
Newport girls 8, Sweet Home 0
Senior Piper Thompson and sophomore Brisa Aguilar scored two goals apiece for sixth-ranked Newport, which entered coming off back-to-back losses at North Marion and Philomath by a combined 9-0 score. Until their loss Oct. 11 at North Marion, the Cubs hadn’t lost in their first nine outings this season.
On Tuesday, Newport had little difficulty retaining control throughout the match in posting its second mercy-rule defeat of the Huskies on the campaign and improving to 5-2-1 in league matches, 9-2-1 overall.
“We were able to maintain possession and get wide to open up (the Eagles) defense on numerous occasions,” Newport head coach Travis Leonard wrote in a Tuesday evening email to News-Times staff.
Sophomore Sasha Moran, junior Charlotte Gardner, freshman Sophia Peterson and sophomore Kianna Leonard also tallied for the Cubs, who through Tuesday’s match outscored its opponents 45-15 for the season. Avonly Wolf, Aguilar and sophomore Emry Belloni added assists for Newport.
The Cubs played their fifth consecutive road match Thursday at Stayton, then play their regular season finale Monday, Oct. 24, in a league match against Cascade at Morrow Field in Newport.
Newport boys 8, Sweet Home 0
The Cubs’ final goal came 24 minutes into the second half as Newport won the 4A-3 Oregon West Conference match, its first win since a 6-0 defeat of the Huskies on Sept. 29 in Newport. Since then, the Cubs forged three 1-1 draws and last week’s 4-0 loss at home to Philomath.
“We played well, but still struggled to score at times on some easy opportunities,” Newport head coach Ollie Richardson wrote in a text message Tuesday to News-Times staff.
Sophomore midfielder/forward Chava Magana and junior midfielder Roberto Calleja scored two goals apiece to lead Newport’s effort as the Cubs improved to 2-3-3 in Oregon West Conference play, 5-3-4 overall. Ollie Peralta, Tony Gonzalez, Brock Spink and Gumi Guzman each scored a goal for Newport.
On Thursday, the Cubs closed out the home portion of their regular season schedule with a league match against league-leading and No. 1-ranked Stayton, which took a 5-0-2, 9-0-2 mark to Morrow Field.
“We are playing short — missing five varsity players — and trying to make sure we are rested and healthy for senior night Thursday versus Stayton,” Richardson wrote. “It’s going to be a battle with playoff atmosphere.”
The Cubs finish the regular season Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 10th-ranked Cascade.
