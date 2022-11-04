Newport High School sophomore outside hitter/middle blocker Natalie Paranto, photographed this fall during a match at Spangler Court, and freshman setter/right-side hitter Madi Smallwood earned honorable mention accolades earlier this week when the 4A-3 Oregon West Conference released its postseason honors and all-league teams. (News-Times file photo)
Newport High School teammates Natalie Paranto and Madi Smallwood were chosen as honorable-mention selections earlier this week when the 4A-3 Oregon West Conference released its list of postseason all-league picks and honorees.
Though the Cubs won just a single match on the season, league coaches selected Paranto, a sophomore, and Smallwood, a freshman, as Newport’s representatives for all-league accolades. That points to a bright future for a program that played its first season under a new system and first-year head coach Megan Smallwood. Newport’s roster this fall included just two seniors — outside hitter/middle blocker Josie Wertz and defensive specialist Myra Jimenez.
All-OWC first-team selections included Anabelle Peterson, Jaydn Daviscourt and Bella Oliver from Cascade, Brooklyn Hanni from Sweet Home, Abigail Brown from Philomath, and Lydia Bielenberg of Stayton.
The league’s Player of the Year is Cascade senior setter/outside hitter Meah Carley, and Coach of the Year honors went to Cascade head coach Cristina Williams.
Cascade senior outside hitter Lucretia Benolken received the league’s Honorary Player of the Year award. She tore her left ACL during a Sept. 17 match, and was presumed out for the season. However, Benolken returned to match action five weeks later in an Oct. 6 victory over Philomath and has competed every match since for the Cougars, a No. 2 seed in this week’s eight-school OSAA 4A state championship tournament at Springfield High School.
4A-3 Oregon West Conference honors and all-league teams
Player of the Year: Meah Carley, Cascade.
Coach of the Year: Cristina Williams, Cascade.
Honorary Player of the Year: Lucretia Benolken, Cascade.
