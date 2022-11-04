VB-OWC-all-league_Nov.-4

Newport High School sophomore outside hitter/middle blocker Natalie Paranto, photographed this fall during a match at Spangler Court, and freshman setter/right-side hitter Madi Smallwood earned honorable mention accolades earlier this week when the 4A-3 Oregon West Conference released its postseason honors and all-league teams. (News-Times file photo)

Newport High School teammates Natalie Paranto and Madi Smallwood were chosen as honorable-mention selections earlier this week when the 4A-3 Oregon West Conference released its list of postseason all-league picks and honorees.

Though the Cubs won just a single match on the season, league coaches selected Paranto, a sophomore, and Smallwood, a freshman, as Newport’s representatives for all-league accolades. That points to a bright future for a program that played its first season under a new system and first-year head coach Megan Smallwood. Newport’s roster this fall included just two seniors — outside hitter/middle blocker Josie Wertz and defensive specialist Myra Jimenez.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.