Newport High School senior Avonly Wolf, the Newport Holiday Tournament girls Most Valuable Player, says the biggest difference between this year’s Cubs girls basketball team and the ones that hit the hardwood the past several seasons is a matter of attitude.
“It’s a lot of positivity, a lot of what we call ‘butt taps’ to get each other going. We try to laugh about it when it’s not going our way to get it out of our minds,” Wolf said, moments after 4A Newport claimed the championship of the eight-school girls bracket Friday night with a 40-33 victory over 5A Caldera at Newport High School’s Spangler Court.
Also on Friday night at Spangler Court, the Cubs boys, after posting victories over Corbett and Taft the previous two nights in their eight-team bracket, fell 64-48 to then-4A No. 7 Seaside in the boys final.
GIRLS
A sluggish Newport start to the second quarter saw Caldera take a 15-7 lead with 3:57 to play before halftime of Friday’s title game before the home team responded in a big way, The Cubs went on a 20-1 run that began with a Wolf 3-pointer at 3:07 to play in the first half and ended on a 3-ball, 45 seconds into the second half by senior Abbey Green.
After taking a 28-22 lead into the fourth quarter, Newport all but iced its championship with treys on back-to back possessions from seniors Tori Smith and Piper Thompson to boost the lead to 12 with six minutes to play.
Smith and Thompson each finished with nine points, and Wolf tallied eight as Newport improved to 6-4.
“Winning this tournament, this is the first time in my whole high school career we’ve ever won a tournament, so I think it’s really going to bring us up,” Wolf said. “I think we’re going to play a lot better this season, and hopefully make it to the playoffs.”
Wolf was joined on the girls all-tournament team by teammates Smith and sophomore forward Sheala Simmons, Taft junior Aliviah Mode, Carly Lucero from North Bend, and Alison Heinly and Reese Bradbury from Caldera.
Also Friday, Taft edged Catlin Gabel 39-36 in the fourth/sixth-place game, and Waldport beat Elkton 23-22 in the seventh/eighth-place game.
On Thursday, Taft downed Waldport behind Mode’s 14- point effort in a consolation bracket game before the Cubs gutted out a 39-34 semifinal victory over North Bend.
The Cubs waited nearly a month to play their first home game of the season, and made the most of the opportunity Wednesday with a 48-23 first-round victory over 2A Waldport. Simmons scored all of her Newport-leading 12 points in the second half, and sophomore Kauri Mitchell came off the bench to score eight for the Cubs. Also in first-round action Wednesday, Taft fell 37-26 to North Bend.
BOYS
Boys tournament MVP Izzy Jantes and the Seagulls extended their winning streak to six games by downing The Dalles 57-56 in last Wednesday’s first round, then taking down Catlin Gabel 60-41 in a Thursday semifinal to advance to meet the Cubs in Friday night’s tournament finale.
In the boys final, all-tournament team selection Ethan Bruns, a sophomore guard, paced the Cubs with 20 points, while senior Markus Everitt came off the bench to tally 12 for Newport.
In the Cubs’ semifinal victory Thursday over Taft, freshman guard Aaidyn Bokuro scored Newport’s first 11 points as the Cubs ran to a 21-12 lead after eight minutes and never looked back. Bokuro, Seaside’s Ruger Thompson and Caleb Langmo, Cole Grant from Catlin Gabel and Styles Deleon from The Dalles were named to the boys all-tournament team.
In first-round tournament games last Wednesday, Newport cruised past Corbett, 63-33, and Taft beat Elmira, 47-38.
Newport, which began this week 5-6, isn’t slated to return to action until the Cubs host a Tuesday, Jan. 10, non-league game against Molalla. Taft (4-7) was scheduled to play a Tuesday home game against 3A-3 PacWest Conference-foe Dayton before the Tigers play a 6 p.m. home game Friday, Jan. 6, against Santiam Christian.
ELSEWHERE:
GIRLS
Boomers lose three at 2A Preview
At Pendleton, Toledo dropped all three of its non-league games last week at the annual 2A Preview showcase at the Pendleton Convention Center, falling 50-29 last Wednesday to Heppner, 68-21 on Thursday to Stanfield and losing 52-42 Friday to Weston-McEwen.
The Boomers, 4-5 overall, were scheduled Tuesday to return to 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference play with a home game against Monroe/Alsea, then travel Friday for a league battle at Oakridge.
Eagles go 1-2 in Bandon
At the Bandon Dunes tournament, after 1A Eddyville Charter earned a 59-30 victory last Wednesday over 2A Kennedy, the Eagles fell 56-34 on Thursday to Bandon, ranked No. 2 in 2A last week. On Friday 2A East Linn Christian Academy dealt the Eagles a 41-18 defeat in their final game at the tournament.
Eddyville (5-3) returns home for a 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, game against 1A-3 Mountain West League-foe McKenzie.
Camas Valley 55, Siletz Valley 25
At Siletz, the Warriors dropped to 0-6 with the Friday non-league loss.
They play a 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, home league contest against Mapleton.
BOYS
Warriors drop two
Siletz Valley’s losing streak reached four games after a pair of non-league losses. The 1A-3 Mountain West League Warriors fell 54-24 Thursday at Elkton and lost 46-35 on Friday at home to Camas Valley.
The Warriors, 2-6, look to return to the win column when they face Mapleton in a league game at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Siletz.
Southwest Christian 50, Eddyville Charter 20
At Beaverton, freshman guard Ashton Fawver’s 14 points weren’t enough for the Eagles to earn the season’s first victory after dropping their Thursday non-conference road game.
Fawver sank a trio of buckets from beyond the arc on the evening, though Eddyville slipped 0-6 entering the new year.
Eddyville Charter was scheduled Tuesday to travel for a 1A-3 Mountain West League game at Alsea, then plays host at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to league-foe McKenzie.
Toledo finishes 0-3 at 2A Preview
At Pendleton, the Boomers couldn’t ride the momentum from posting their first win of the season Dec. 20, and lost all three games they played last week at the annual 2A Preview at the Pendleton Convention Center.
At the showcase event, Toledo fell 59-21 on Wednesday to Heppner, 60-19 on Thursday to eighth-ranked Stanfield, and 65-20 on Friday to Weston-McEwen.
The Boomers (1-8) played a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference game Tuesday at home against Monroe before they’re slated to travel Friday for a league game at Oakridge.
