Newport High School senior Avonly Wolf, the Newport Holiday Tournament girls Most Valuable Player, says the biggest difference between this year’s Cubs girls basketball team and the ones that hit the hardwood the past several seasons is a matter of attitude.

“It’s a lot of positivity, a lot of what we call ‘butt taps’ to get each other going. We try to laugh about it when it’s not going our way to get it out of our minds,” Wolf said, moments after 4A Newport claimed the championship of the eight-school girls bracket Friday night with a 40-33 victory over 5A Caldera at Newport High School’s Spangler Court.

