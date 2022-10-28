Newport High School sophomore Sasha Moran navigates through the Cascade defense Monday night during a 4A-3 girls soccer match at Morrow Field in Newport. Moran scored twice and assisted on two more goals as the sixth-ranked Cubs closed the regular season with a convincing 5-2 victory. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
The Newport High School boys soccer team takes the pitch last week at Morrow Field in Newport. The Cubs closed their regular season Tuesday with a 1-1 draw in 4A-3 Oregon West Conference play at Cascade High School in Turner.
Brisa Aguilar, Newport sophomore midfielder/forward, starts a rush Monday evening during the Cubs 5-2 victory over Cascade in a 4A-3 Oregon West Conference girls soccer match at Morrow Field.
Newport senior Piper Thompson dribbles past Cascade junior Anahi Leon on Monday evening during the Cubs girls soccer team’s 5-2 defeat of the Cougars in a 4A-3 Oregon West Conference match in Newport.
The sixth-ranked Newport High School girls soccer team put on a show Monday evening for friends, family, schoolmates and fans attending senior night at Morrow Field, and capped a regular season of unprecedented success with a dominant 5-2 defeat of Cascade in 4A-3 Oregon West Conference play.
Though the post-match festivities honored Cub seniors Piper Thompson, Abbey Green and Avonly Wolf following the last regular season home match of their prep soccer careers, Newport sophomores Brisa Aguilar and Sasha Moran shined brightest during the match itself. Aguilar and Moran each collected two goals and an assist as the Cubs finished their regular slate with their third consecutive victory to move to 7-2-1 in league matches, 11-2-1 overall.
Newport junior Charlotte Gardner had a goal and an assist, and Thompson added two assists for the Cubs, who outscored their opponents 21-2 after suffering back-to-back losses on the road in mid-October at third-ranked North Marion and No. 4 Philomath. With Monday’s win, combined with Tuesday victories by North Marion and Philomath, the Cubs finished third in the Oregon West Conference standings. According to head coach Travis Leonard, the 11-win season set a program record for victories in a single campaign.
Though no official word was available as of the News-Times sports’ Wednesday morning print deadline, Leonard said he expected the Cubs to host a state tournament play-in match Saturday, Oct. 29, likely against an opponent that finished fourth in its conference. The News-Times will post scheduling information to https://www.newportnewstimes.com/ when the opponent, time, date and venue for a Newport girls soccer play-in match is scheduled.
“I set a bunch of goals for myself and the team at the beginning of the season based on the success we had last year, and we accomplished almost all of those goals — get a better playoff seed, beat Philomath, win at Cascade,” Leonard said. “They’ve improved so much, I’m super proud of them.”
Monday night, the Cubs left little doubt as to which side would control the action early on, taking multiple runs at Cascade keeper Evelyn Wirfs in the early stages before Moran netted a feed from Gardner in the sixth minute. But the pressure didn’t stop there, as Aguilar and Moran took control of the middle third of the pitch for the remainder of the match with sharp passing, a little fancy footwork and overall quickness.
Moran fed Aguilar’s tally in the 12th minute, and although the Cubs put six shots on goal, they went into intermission with only a 2-goal advantage.
An own goal off a Newport defender’s header intended to clear the zone eight minutes into the second half cut that lead in half, but Newport responded a minute later with Aguilar’s second tally, and Moran added her second goal three minutes later for a 4-1 Newport lead.
Though Addison Eaton managed to beat Newport sophomore keeper Breanna Sanders, who came on in relief of Wolf in the later stages of the second half, in extra time, Gardner answered back with her goal, assisted by Thompson, before stoppage time expired.
Gardner’s late goal was the cherry on top of a magical regular campaign that saw the program reach uncharted ground. As of midweek, Leonard and his tight-knight squad of athletes, many who’ve played together and under Leonard for seven years or more, had their sights set on making some noise in the postseason.
“I think they’re pretty stoked about it,” Leonard said. “A lot of these kids have worked together a long time to develop this kind of success, and for them to see it happen has got to be pretty rewarding. To see the returns on all the hard work they’ve put in, hopefully they’re building fun memories to look back on as a reward for their being a really strong group.”
