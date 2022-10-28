The sixth-ranked Newport High School girls soccer team put on a show Monday evening for friends, family, schoolmates and fans attending senior night at Morrow Field, and capped a regular season of unprecedented success with a dominant 5-2 defeat of Cascade in 4A-3 Oregon West Conference play.

Though the post-match festivities honored Cub seniors Piper Thompson, Abbey Green and Avonly Wolf following the last regular season home match of their prep soccer careers, Newport sophomores Brisa Aguilar and Sasha Moran shined brightest during the match itself. Aguilar and Moran each collected two goals and an assist as the Cubs finished their regular slate with their third consecutive victory to move to 7-2-1 in league matches, 11-2-1 overall.

