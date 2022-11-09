Sophomore Connor Brown, the lone Newport High School runner to qualify, heads out with the lead pack Saturday at Lane Community College in Eugene during the 5,000-meter OSAA 4A boys state cross country championship. Brown, who never finished outside the top-10 in a competition this season, crossed in 16 minutes, 36 seconds to earn a seventh-place finish. (Photo courtesy of David Larsen)
Sophomore Connor Brown, the lone Newport High School runner to qualify, heads out with the lead pack Saturday at Lane Community College in Eugene during the 5,000-meter OSAA 4A boys state cross country championship. Brown, who never finished outside the top-10 in a competition this season, crossed in 16 minutes, 36 seconds to earn a seventh-place finish. (Photo courtesy of David Larsen)
Taft High School freshman Evelyn Harkey races Saturday in the OSAA girls 3A/2A/1A state meet at Lane Community College in Eugene. Harkey placed 32nd in her high school state meet debut. (Photo courtesy of Lon French)
Newport sophomore Connor Brown, second from right, stands atop the podium along with the other top-10 finishers last Saturday at the OSAA 4A boys state cross country championship at Lane Community College in Eugene. (Photo courtesy of David Larsen)
Luke Harkey, Taft senior, leads the way for the Tiger boys during Saturday’s OSAA 3A boys state cross country championship meet at Lane Community College in Eugene. (Photo courtesy of Lon French)
EUGENE — Lincoln County schools didn’t send a large contingent to this year’s OSAA state cross-country championships, held Saturday at Lane Community College, but those who qualified represented the area well.
Connor Brown, the lone Newport High Scholl runner to advance past the Oregon West Conference meet, capped a stellar sophomore campaign in placing seventh in the 4A boys race. The only area program to qualify as a team, the Taft boys, were led by senior Luke Harkey in the 3A boys meet, while Tigers freshman Evelyn Harkey, in the 3A/2A/1A girls meet, finished in the top third in her first high school state competition.
In the 4A boys race, Brown completed the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 36 seconds. The individual champion, Marshfield senior Alexander Garcia-Silver, broke the tape in 15:22.2 and was followed by runner-up, senior Juan Diego-Contreras, who led The Dalles to the team title with 57 points, three better than Oregon West Conference champion Philomath.
Brown’s time at state was his third-fastest this season — he set a personal best of 16:26.0 on Oct. 1 at the Harrier Classic in Albany — and was fewer than 10 seconds behind conference champion Ben Hernandez of Philomath, but 10.2 seconds faster than OWC runner-up Mateo Candanoza from Philomath.
In seven regular season races and two postseason meets, Brown never fared worse than his ninth-place individual finish at the Harrier Classic, collected five top-5 finishes that included two individual wins and two third-place finishes.
Of the Taft runners to qualify, Evelyn Harkey earned the top individual finish, placing 32nd in the 3A/2A/1A girls race by clocking in at 320:58.4.
Luke Harkey led the way for the Tigers in the 3A boys competition, finishing in 18:44.3, good for 48th place. Other Tigers boys to finish included senior Eli Jones (18:56.8), freshman Elijah Fingerson (19:36.4), junior Nozomi Umenishi (20:13.1), freshmen Cole Stutzman (20:25.5) and Tayden Waller (20:30.1), and junior Dylan Stutzman (20:30.1). Taft finished 12th in the team standings.
