EUGENE — Lincoln County schools didn’t send a large contingent to this year’s OSAA state cross-country championships, held Saturday at Lane Community College, but those who qualified represented the area well.

Connor Brown, the lone Newport High Scholl runner to advance past the Oregon West Conference meet, capped a stellar sophomore campaign in placing seventh in the 4A boys race. The only area program to qualify as a team, the Taft boys, were led by senior Luke Harkey in the 3A boys meet, while Tigers freshman Evelyn Harkey, in the 3A/2A/1A girls meet, finished in the top third in her first high school state competition.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.