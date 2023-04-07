Sports-briefs_April-7

Isaac Butler, a Siletz native and former high school state wrestling champion, is all smiles after earning an Arena Wars MMA welterweight belt last Saturday night with a third-round submission/tapout victory over Eugene fighter Anthony Tena at the Klamath County Fairgrounds in Klamath Falls.

Support the Newport Booster Club on Saturday, April 8, at its annual garage sale and spring auction. The garage sale runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Newport National Guard Armory, 581 SW Coast Highway. The live auction begins promptly at 10 a.m.

The event is one of four Newport Boosters’ annual major fundraisers that include a summertime Booster Golf Bash, the Fall Banquet, and the Newport Marathon, which takes place the Saturday following Memorial Day.

