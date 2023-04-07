Isaac Butler, a Siletz native and former high school state wrestling champion, is all smiles after earning an Arena Wars MMA welterweight belt last Saturday night with a third-round submission/tapout victory over Eugene fighter Anthony Tena at the Klamath County Fairgrounds in Klamath Falls.
Support the Newport Booster Club on Saturday, April 8, at its annual garage sale and spring auction. The garage sale runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Newport National Guard Armory, 581 SW Coast Highway. The live auction begins promptly at 10 a.m.
The event is one of four Newport Boosters’ annual major fundraisers that include a summertime Booster Golf Bash, the Fall Banquet, and the Newport Marathon, which takes place the Saturday following Memorial Day.
All proceeds from Saturday’s events go to the Newport Boosters, a group of nearly 700 individuals committed to promoting and organizing special projects that encourage Newport student-athlete participation.
Recently, the Newport Boosters have undertaken upgrades to the scoreboard/sound system being installed at Morrow Field, a softball team room at Yaquina View Elementary (home of the NHS softball team) purchasing bleachers and scoreboards for the new gymnasium at Yaquina View, and covering the costs of team expenses at state tournaments, including hotel rooms, food and more.
To learn more about the Newport Boosters or Saturday’s garage sale and live auction, find the Newport Boosters on Facebook or visit https://tinyurl.com/zmfh9mtv.
Siletz fighter wins MMA bout
The first state wrestling champion in Siletz Valley School history is beginning to find some of the same kind of success he earned on the wrestling mat within the mixed martial arts octagon.
Isaac Butler, the 2018 OSAA 2A/1A 182-pound state wrestling champion, scored a victory April 1 in an Arena Wars fighting series welterweight MMA title bout at the Klamath County Fairgrounds in Klamath Falls. Butler defeated Anthony Tena of Eugene by third-round submission/tapout in their scheduled five-round bout.
Butler, who trains at Tsunami Training Center in Newport under Nathan Wallner a professional MMA and U.S. Air Force veteran, improved to 3-0-0 with the victory, with all three wins coming via submission.
Butler, a former Southwest Oregon Community College wrestler who also holds a 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu blue belt, has a bright future ahead in MMA, if he so chooses.
“He’s the first champion out of our gym and our first training out of Newport in a long time,” Wallner said. “Isaac is the future of the sport. In general, a guy like him with college wrestling and Jiu Jitsu in his background, he’s got everything it takes to go far in the sport if he really wants to pursue it.”
Waldport Boosters hosting online auction
WALDPORT — The Waldport Irish Boosters’ first online auction of the calendar year is scheduled to run from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15.
To participate, visit https://www.32auctions.com/users/new and create an account. Those who’ve participated in a Waldport boosters’ auction in the past can use the account they set up previously to participate in the April 15 auction. New for this auction, the boosters are offering an extended bidding feature that automatically extends the bid time of an item by three minutes when the item receives a bid during the final scheduled three minutes of the auction.
